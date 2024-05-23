2024 Emmy Guest Actor/Actress Predictions





Variety The Awards Circuit section is home to all the awards news and related content throughout the year, including the following: official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards, hosted by Variety Clayton Davis, Awards Editor. Prediction pages reflect current race standings and do not reflect the personal preferences of any individual competitor. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Forecasts are updated every Thursday. Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below: OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMY | TONYS Emmy Awards 2024 Predictions:

Outstanding Guest Actor/Actress in a Drama/Comedy Series Courtesy of NBC Weekly Comment (Updated: May 23, 2024): Competition in the comedy guest actress category is fierce. Jamie Lee Curtis and Sarah Paulson are early favorites for The Bear, with several HBO/Maxs Hacks members Kaitlin Olson and J. Smith Cameron potentially being dark horses. Despite a strong roster of names, this season's SNL female hosts are in a stronger overall position than their male counterparts. Rudolph, who won back-to-back trophies in 2020 and 2021, is currently the third most nominated person in the category's history with six nominations, behind Cloris Leachman's eight and Tina Fey's nine. In addition to her work in the second season of the comedy Apples Loot, she could be on her way to multiple endorsements, alongside Wiig, in Apples Palm Royale. But Wiig has never won despite his nine Emmy nominations. Concerning “The Bear” and the infamous Pisces episode, it offers a passionate flashback of the Berzatto family's Christmas dinner. Directed by Christopher Storer, who also co-wrote the episode with Joanna Calo, Fishes could be a gold mine for nominations, featuring talent like John Mulaney, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Gillian Jacobs, Chris Witaske , Jamie Lee Curtis and Jon Bernthal. Curtis, in fine form two years after her Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All at Once, is the clear favorite in the comedy guest actress race, eyeing what could be her second career Emmy nod that could bringing it halfway to EGOT status (can't wait for a potential spoken word album). Recurring characters like Robert Townsend, who lights up the screen as Sydney's supportive father Emmanuel, are also in the Emmy race. After five decades in Hollywood, his romantic journey through four episodes could earn him the first Emmy nod of his career, especially if the TV Academy members go all-in on Bear. Meanwhile, Emmy nominee Will Poulter (Dopesick) also makes a strong impression in Honeydew as Luca, a dessert chef who mentors Marcus, who might slip into the fray. In the dramatic domain, the uncertainty is greater. “The Morning Show” has a handful of contestants, with Marcia Gay Harden probably being the best picture of all. Emmy nominations are due Thursday, May 9. The eligibility deadline for all series ending their run is May 31. The voting round for nominations is open from June 13 to 24. Read: All Primetime Emmy predictions in each category on Variety Rewards circuit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/lists/2024-guest-actor-actress-predictions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos