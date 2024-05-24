Red Carpet Smiles: Expert Reveals Secrets of Cosmetic Dentistry in Bollywood





Paradoxically, a beautiful smile is both the most discreet aspect of our care and the most sought-after treatment in cosmetic and aesthetic dentistry. While everyone has a unique smile, some smiles have become cult classics like the enigmatic smile of Mona Lisathe ethereal charm of Madhuri saidthe disarming smile of Madhubala or the gregarious of Jim Carrey. Smiling opens doors and sets the tone in many situations. In this article, Dr. Kamlesh Kothari, Dental Implantologist, Cosmetic Dentist and Maxillofacial Surgeon and Director of Aesthetica Clinics, Kolkataexplains why people seek cosmetic dentistry and the procedures to achieve the smile they want.

Reasons for dissatisfaction with a smile No one is born perfect and not everyone is happy with their smile for various reasons. Cosmetic dentistry or cosmetic dentistry is a branch that has come to the rescue of those who want to change their smile, said Dr Kothari. Peer pressure and awareness in a super-connected social media world have pushed the need for cosmetic dentistry to greater heights. Common reasons for smile dissatisfaction, as listed by Dr. Kothari, are: Unsatisfactory tooth alignment

Chipped, broken or cracked teeth

Discolored

Spaces between teeth

No teeth or no teeth visible when smiling

Excessive gums appear when smiling.

Teeth placed forward (rabbit teeth/rabbit teeth)

Dark gums

Incorrect jaw profile

Missing teeth Advances in cosmetic dentistry A giant leap in the fields of digital dentistry, 3D printing, CAD/CAM and materials science has enabled dentists to make significant progress. According to American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), improving your smile can dramatically transform your overall appearance; Even minor improvements can boost your confidence and self-esteem, making you want to smile more often. Cosmetic procedures now range from simple color correction to replacing missing teeth and everything in between. Smile design or smile makeover is a term used to modify an existing smile and achieve the desired one. Various options are available with a cosmetic dentist to resolve this problem. Here are a few listed by Dr. Kothari: Facets: Dental veneers are thin, custom-made, tooth-colored shells placed over your existing front teeth to conceal stains, cracks and chips and restore contour.

Dental veneers are thin, custom-made, tooth-colored shells placed over your existing front teeth to conceal stains, cracks and chips and restore contour. Contour of teeth and crowns: When thin-shell veneers fail to resolve complex alterations, more durable 360-degree structures, called crowns, become necessary. Made from glass-like ceramic, these crowns offer a natural aesthetic.

When thin-shell veneers fail to resolve complex alterations, more durable 360-degree structures, called crowns, become necessary. Made from glass-like ceramic, these crowns offer a natural aesthetic. Gluing: Closing the space between teeth or chipped or cracked teeth can be managed by reconstructing the affected part with a color-matched tooth-like material called composite bonding. Actor Mouni Roy has its shortcomings filled with this technique.

Closing the space between teeth or chipped or cracked teeth can be managed by reconstructing the affected part with a color-matched tooth-like material called composite bonding. Actor Mouni Roy has its shortcomings filled with this technique. Teeth whitening: Yellowish or stained teeth can be whitened, the effects of which last for a year and need to be repeated.

Yellowish or stained teeth can be whitened, the effects of which last for a year and need to be repeated. Cosmetic gum contouring: This is a procedure by which excess gums can be reshaped and made symmetrical.

This is a procedure by which excess gums can be reshaped and made symmetrical. Laser gum depigmentation: It helps to get rid of dark gums in just one session.

It helps to get rid of dark gums in just one session. Invisible devices: These are the latest methods of non-invasive tooth alignment without the need to shave tooth structure.

These are the latest methods of non-invasive tooth alignment without the need to shave tooth structure. Jaw Reshaping: This is a surgical procedure that reshapes the contours of the jaws into the desired position.

This is a surgical procedure that reshapes the contours of the jaws into the desired position. Maxillofacial surgery: This is performed by maxillofacial surgeons where the jaws are partially or completely severed and returned to the desired position.

This is performed by maxillofacial surgeons where the jaws are partially or completely severed and returned to the desired position. Cosmetic gum surgery: Periodontists can augment, modify or reset gums that are receding or thinning due to habit or trauma.

Periodontists can augment, modify or reset gums that are receding or thinning due to habit or trauma. Botox and fillers: These are additional procedures performed to change the shape of the lips or other parts of the face to achieve a holistic smile makeover. The concept of the Hollywood smile The term “Hollywood smile” is a well-established concept where the front teeth are modified and set into a harmonious curve with impeccable aesthetics. Celebrities who have undergone cosmetic dental procedures include Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Ranbir Kapoor, Miley Cyrus, Nicholas Cage and Jacqueline Fernandessaid Dr. Kothari. The impact of cosmetic dentistry Cosmetic dentistry has been a boon for people who only dreamed of a special smile. The common person undergoes many more cosmetic dental procedures than is normally assumed. GenZ's new mantra is YOLO (You Only Live Once) and they are surely living it, Dr. Kothari pointed out. [Disclaimer: This article contains information provided by an expert and is for informational purposes only. We advise you to consult your expert if you have any queries regarding cosmetic dentistry opting for one.]

Read next Men's health: Men with low testosterone are at greater risk of heart disease Disclaimer All possible measures have been taken to ensure the accuracy, reliability, timeliness and authenticity of the information; however, Onlymyhealth.com assumes no responsibility in this regard. Use of any information provided by the Website is solely at the discretion of the viewers. In case of any ongoing medical requirement/health problem, we advise you to consult a qualified physician before implementing any advice/tips given by our team or any third party in the form of responses/comments on the above mentioned website .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onlymyhealth.com/impact-and-advances-in-cosmetic-dentistry-and-smile-enhancement-secrets-of-celebrities-1716529100 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos