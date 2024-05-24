Marriage made me an actor

I expected those first months at home to be a time of adjusting to the new divorce and sobriety. What I hadn't anticipated was the tender longing I felt every time I thought of Scott. Every evening we talked on the phone about our time in Arizona and our daily life at home. I was surprised at how much I looked forward to these calls and how comforting it was to hear his voice. In the light of day, I would blame myself for being so weak-minded.

We had spent 30 days together in an artificial and isolated environment. In the real world, our differences would spell disaster. We made no sense as a couple. Except, of course, we couldn't stand being away from each other.

My therapist, Marguerita, said to me: What if the reason you thought you were bad at relationships was because you weren't yourself while you were in them? She placed a new box of tissues on the table and I gently blew my nose. Normally, if I cry, I never do it in front of other people. But after leaving treatment, I cried all the time.

That's the problem, I said. I feel like I deserve an Oscar for my performance over the years as the best supporter of a wife, mother or school volunteer. But I've been playing these roles for so long that I don't know who I am anymore. I went to the store yesterday to buy some things for dinner and I burst into tears because I picked up a carton of milk. I hate milk. My children don't drink milk. I bought it out of habit because I think a good mother is supposed to have milk in her fridge. But if someone had asked me at that moment what I wanted instead, I wouldn't have been able to answer it. I forgot how to be myself.

But this man you met in Arizona, you said you felt like yourself when you were with him.

Marguerita looked at her notes. You said you didn't have to pretend with him.

Yes, but that was because I was never going to see him again.

But you were yourself.

I looked up and found Marguerita looking at me over her glasses. Perhaps, she said, this is a good place to begin our search for the real Laura.