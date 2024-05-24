Brooke Shields elected president of Actors' Equity





Brooke Shields has been elected president of the Actors' Equity Association, the union that represents about 51,000 actors and stage managers on Broadway and across the country. Shields won over stage manager Erin Maureen Koster, stage manager and third vice president of Actors' Equity, and Wydetta Carter, an actor who had served as first vice president of Equity. His four-year term begins with immediate effect. After the news broke, Shields posted on Instagram saying she was “honored and grateful” to be elected. “I promise to lead with strength and compassion, and I will stand up for you and demand the respect we deserve as an acting community,” Shields wrote. “Also to those who ran, I did not run against you, I ran with you and for you. I look forward to hearing from you. Kate Shindle had been president since 2015, but decided to step down when her term ended on May 23. In a video announcing her candidacy, Shields said she wanted to be able to use her star power, as well as her Broadway experience, to expand Equity's membership profile. “I want Equity to be able to command the respect we deserve, whether at the negotiating table or in Washington or in every legislature and city hall across the country, where we want to push for funding for arts. I want to use all the goodwill and benefits that I have gained in my career over the years to be able to increase the value of being a member of Equity,” she said. Shields has five Broadway credits as a fill-in star, including the role of Morticia Addams for the duration of The Addams Family in 2011, Sally Bowles in 2001 during the race Cabaret, and Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2005. Her first role was that of Betty Rizzo in Fat In 1994. The former model has also continued to have an active film career, most recently starring in and serving as executive producer of The mother of the bride on Netflix. She's one of Actors' Equity's most high-profile presidents — although Shindle is a former Miss America. Ellen Burstyn served in this role from 1982 to 1985 and Ron Silver served as president from 1991 to 2000. Although she never held a union leadership position, in her campaign video, Shields highlighted her experience lobbying on Capitol Hill as a parent, as well as what she accomplished throughout her life and his career. “I’ve lived in the spotlight my whole life,” she said. “And I know what it’s like to continually learn. And I managed my very long career. I raised a family. I participated in public advocacy. I was to become CEO of my own brand.

