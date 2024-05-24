Ayushmann Khurranas' Delhi shoot schedule pushed back due to heatwave | Bollywood





Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was supposed to come to Delhi for a long shooting schedule, which has now been abandoned due to the heatwave. The actor will now come to shoot his next Bollywood project in the month of July, Hindustan Times has learnt. (Also read: From Ayushmann Khurrana to Aamir Khan, Bollywood has a date with Delhi) Ayushmann Khurrana will star opposite Sara Ali Khan in an action comedy. Delhi is reeling from a severe heatwave with temperatures reaching 47.4 degrees Celsius in the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for the next five days in the national capital due to severe heatwave conditions. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Filming postponed Ayushmann was scheduled to come to Delhi for a long shooting schedule of his upcoming action comedy. However, a source close to the team informed that the team was due to come and shoot in June. A source tells us that Ayushmann will arrive in the city next month to shoot his yet-untitled upcoming film and will be stationed in Delhi for nearly 30 days. Ayushmann was supposed to come to Delhi to shoot the film in June. However, this was pushed back due to summer. The team, which was monitoring the weather conditions, decided to postpone the filming schedule by a month, the source said. It is believed that actor Sara Ali Khan will accompany Ayushmann for the shoot. Ayushmann will travel around the city to capture the different moods of the city. They will cover historical sites such as the Red Fort at Qutub Minar, the lush green landscapes of Sunder Nursery and Lodhi Garden. They will also go to the markets and also film at Connaught Place. The schedule for July will be set shortly. It is a romantic comedy film, and the sequences are planned according to the mood and mood of the story, the source said. About the movie Ayushmann and Sara joined hands for the first time while working on an action comedy project. They started working on the project, written and directed by Aakash Kaushik. Amid the buzz around the project, the news was confirmed by trade expert Taran Adarsh ​​through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The project, which is yet to be titled, is backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. This is also Ayushmann's first collaboration with Dharma Productions. The social media post read: AYUSHMANN – SARA ALI KHAN STAR IN DHARMA – SIKHYAS ACTION-COMEDY. Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment are coming together, this time for an action-comedy starring #AyushmannKhurrana and #SaraAliKhan. Written and directed by Aakash Kaushik This is the third theater collaboration of Dharma and Sikhyas. Filming has started. The title will be announced soon, the post added. Ayushmann was last seen in Raaj Shaandilya's comedy-drama Dream Girl 2, which also starred Ananya Panday. Sara was last seen in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

