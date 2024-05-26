Aniruddh Agarwal – Wikipedia

Indian actor (born 1949)

Aniruddh “Ajay” Agarwal (born 20 December 1949) is a retired Indian actor. He is known for his appearances in horror films such as Old Temple, Bandh DarwazaAnd Samri as well as starring in episodes of Zee Horror Show.

During his school and college days, Agarwal was the ambassador of the sport. He studied civil engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, before graduating in 1974. He moved to Mumbai, where he initially started working as an engineer.[3] but left his job to start his acting career.[4]

Due to his somewhat intimidating appearance, caused by a tumor near his pituitary gland, Agarwal has starred in Hindi films and television as demonic/ghostly or general villainous characters. He notably worked with the Ramsay brothers, appearing for the first time in their film Old Temple like Samri, then like the vampire Nevla in Bandh Darwaza and again like Samri in Samri. He has also featured in two Hollywood films; playing a secondary antagonist in Stephen Sommers' 1994 live-action adaptation of The jungle Book and later appearing briefly in Such a long journey.

And in 1994, when he was approached by Shekhar Kapur for the role of Babu Gujjar in Queen of bandits, it was a defining moment as he got the right opportunity to demonstrate his versatility as an artist. He then teamed up with his friends Aamir Khan to Mela in 2000 and with Akshay Kumar for Talash: The hunt begins in 2003.

After an appearance in Mallika In 2010, Agarwal retired from cinema due to the scarcity of film roles.[3][5]

