RIP Johnny Wactor: Fans mourn loss of 'General Hospital' actor





Actor of “General Hospital” Johnny Wactor died at the age of 37, as reported by TMZ. Wactor was shot and killed in Los Angeles during an attempted robbery Saturday. His mother, Scarlett, told the outlet that Wactor was with a co-worker when they saw three men trying to steal his catalytic converter. The suspects shot the actor before fleeing the scene. Despite the efforts of paramedics, Wactor was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Wactor is best known for his role as Brando Corbin on “General Hospital,” where he played Sasha Corbin's husband from 2020 to 2022. His acting credits extend beyond the soap opera, with appearances on “Westworld », “The OA”, “Station”. 19”, “Criminal Minds”, “NCIS” and “Hollywood Girl”. The actor is survived by his mother and brothers Lance and Grant. Following his untimely passing, many fans took to social media to express their condolences. “The young talent is gone too soon. RIP,” one person wrote. Another wrote: “Another devastating blow to the GH family. Rest in peace, Johnny Wactor. Our time with you was far too short.” A third person said, “Rest in peace Johnny Wactor, who became best known to fans of the daytime drama genre for playing Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera, 'General Hospital'.” “OMG I'm stunned. Stunned. His poor family,” another fan wrote. Another fan wrote on X: “Thoughts and prayers are with his family. Such a senseless tragedy. Always a gentleman and great guy.” At this time, authorities have not provided further details about the shooting, including descriptions of the suspects involved.

