Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson's OpenAI feud reignites Hollywood's fear of artificial intelligence
LOS ANGELES' OpenAI's apparent homage to the film “Her,” featuring the voice of Scarlett Johansson, is fueling a backlash against artificial intelligence in Hollywood, executives told Reuters.
Johansson's accusation that the ChatGPT director copied her performance in the Spike Jonze-directed feature, after failing to reach a deal, has reignited the creative class's anxiety over the existential threat posed by the AI, even as Hollywood studios test new tools and consider alliances with OpenAI.
“It seemed to strike a real chord,” one industry executive said. “It kind of gives it a human face. There's a well-known tech company that did something to a person we know.”
OpenAI stunned the world in February with feature-film-like quality videos generated by its text-to-video conversion tool, Sora. Since then, Hollywood executives and agents have met with the company several times to discuss potential creative partnerships and applications of the technology, according to industry agents and executives.
Johansson's criticism of OpenAI for using a sultry voice that she called “eerily similar” to her performance during her public demonstrations of the latest version of ChatGPT irks some entertainment executives, amid discussions aimed at to work more closely on projects, people with direct knowledge told Reuters.
“This certainly does not establish a respectful collaboration between content creators and tech giants,” a studio executive said, calling OpenAI’s actions “hubris.”
“Not Scarlett Johansson”
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a statement Monday that the voice “is not Scarlett Johansson's, and it was never intended to sound like hers. We cast the voice actor behind the voice of Sky before contacting Ms Johansson”.
The company, whose largest investor is Microsoft, did not respond to requests for comment on its dealings with Hollywood after the dispute.
Even before the latest dispute, agents and executives who spoke with Reuters on condition of anonymity said for weeks that they were concerned that OpenAI's models appeared to have been trained on works protected by the copyright, which the tech company considers fair use because they are publicly available. on the Internet. This is seen as a major obstacle by some professional directors and filmmakers, who may be reluctant to use a tool built, without consent, on the work of others.
But entertainment industry technologists see Sora as a promising potential tool to augment the process of making movies and TV shows. They see near-term applications for technology to accelerate the pace of digital effects.
Fox already uses OpenAI's ChatGPT to recommend new TV shows and movies to viewers of its Tubi streaming service.
Although OpenAI has said it wants to protect copyright by blocking the ability to generate videos featuring well-known characters like Superman or A-list actors like Jennifer Aniston, concerns remain about how it will protect copyright. lesser known artists.
Lost voice
Johansson's conflict with OpenAI opens a new front in the battle between the content industry and the AI leader. Johansson has reason to argue that OpenAI violated his right of publicity, which gives a person the right to control the commercial use of his or her name, image or likeness, according to John Yanchunis, a partner at the firm. Morgan & Morgan lawyers.
Singer Bette Midler used California law to reclaim her own voice in a case that legal experts consider setting a precedent. She successfully sued Ford's advertising agency, Young & Rubicam, for hiring a former backup singer to imitate her rendition of “Do You Want to Dance?” in a car commercial after rejecting an offer to perform the song. The case, filed in 1987, went to the Supreme Court, which upheld his right to publicity. Tom Waits won a similar lawsuit in 1988 against Frito-Lay over an advertisement featuring a performance imitating Waits' low-pitched singing style.
“In both of these cases, people who looked similar were performing songs that the singers had made famous, so people were likely to assume that it was the artists who were singing and who had endorsed the products,” said Mark Lemley, director of the Stanford program in Law, Science and Technology.
The Johansson case is less clear-cut than previous cases, although efforts to imitate Johansson's voice in “Elle,” as well as Altman's repeated efforts to hire her and a tweet of his referring to the film, constitute “a pretty strong argument in favor of Johansson,” Lemley said.
Jeffrey Bennett, general counsel for the artists union SAG-AFTRA, who was instrumental in establishing the right of publicity in California and elsewhere in the country, has pushed for a federal right to voice and image similar to federal copyright protections.
“We’re excited that there’s now this broad dialogue about this,” Bennett said. “We've been trying to use the bullhorn and call it out for a while now. We've been talking about the proliferation of deep fakes and now it's going to start affecting everyone. Now it's really a conversation There must be a federal solution.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ksl.com/article/51021739/scarlett-johanssons-openai-feud-rekindles-hollywood-fear-of-artificial-intelligence
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Olympic break dancers ready to show off their moves and sports culture in Paris
- Scarlett Johansson's OpenAI feud reignites Hollywood's fear of artificial intelligence
- Eve's Leaves: still first in fashion
- “Google Cast” replaces “Chromecast Built-in” branding
- COMMITMENT: Cincinnati linebacker Dorian Jones is committed to UVA football
- RIP Johnny Wactor: Fans mourn loss of 'General Hospital' actor
- Is the stock market open on Memorial Day? Does the post office deliver mail?
- LLMs just don't get it: CEO of Facebook parent company Metas AI explains why AI will never achieve human-like intelligence
- Here's Why Trump Was Booed During Libertarian Convention Speech
- 'Mary Poppins' songwriter was 95
- Haverford Cricket in London: Day four blog
- The 20 Best Men's Underwear, Undershirts & Socks Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Starting at $9