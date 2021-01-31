Entertainment
Why does Kevin Hart always act like one of the best men in Hollywood? / LGBTQ Nation
Kevin Hart during his handprint and imprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater on December 10, 2019.Photo: Featureflash / Shutterstock
I was scrolling through my Twitter feed the other day when I saw the new trends at this time. Among them, I came across the title, Kevin Hart joins Cate Blanchett at Borderlands. Curious to find out more, I clicked on the collection of tweets and learned that the actor was cast in front of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in a film adaptation of a popular video game.
I wondered what had changed since 2018, when Kevin resigned from hosting the Oscars due to his refusal to apologize for the previous jokes he made where, among other offensive things, he said his child being gay was one of his biggest fears, physically forgiven. abuse by parents against their gay children, and joked about how actor Damien Dante Wayans’ Twitter profile picture looked like a gay AIDS billboard?
When confronted with his previous statements at the time, he was defiant. While he said he wouldn’t tell that joke today, because when I said it times weren’t as tough as they are now, he made sure to blame the public to be outraged by his inflammatory words: I think we like to do big business. things that aren’t necessarily big business, because we can. These things become public spectacles. So why do you fail?
Note that he didn’t apologize for what he said, he just repeated over and over that he wouldn’t tell the same joke again because it created a backlash. He still believed what he said.
Instead, he referred to an apology he allegedly made years ago, but when the journalists tried to find him, was not found. He was so defiant in his refusal to apologize that he lost what would have been the biggest job of his career. All they asked for was a simple declaration of contrition, but he couldn’t or wouldn’t give it to them.
Absolutely nothing has changed since. During the first major incident of the cancellation culture, Hart whimpered and shied away from responsibility for these remarks that went beyond even the occasional homophobia society the society has grown used to.
Since 2018, Hart has been able to take advantage of the publicity of the situation and undertake a stealthy PR campaign to rehabilitate his reputation, inexplicably with the help of other celebrities who have stood up for him and his inexcusable behavior (even LGBTQ celebrities, like Ellen DeGeneres), all to protect their friends and peers (or themselves) from the dangerous precedent of being held accountable for their actions.
Harts is now coming back to getting great roles and doing great interviews, many without any mention or recognition of the Oscar debacle in 2018, or inflammatory statements before that.
I’m not normally in favor of canceling people. In fact, I think in many cases canceling the culture and outrage around certain things has gone a bit too far. Take, for example, the case of world golf champion Justin Thomas, who recently uttered a homophobic insult to himself, under his breath, seemingly unaware that someone else could hear, as he missed a blow during a tournament.
Thomas immediately apologized and admitted his mistake. Nonetheless, he lost his contract with his main sponsor, Ralph Lauren. Still, Kevin Hart continues to enjoy leeway and the support of his peers in the entertainment industry, though he shows nothing quite like the kind of remorse Thomas has shown.
There are clear and glaring double standards and inconsistencies in our society that need to be examined and addressed. It seems too late now anyway, but until Kevin Hart takes full responsibility for his reckless and fanatical statements, we should ditch him and dismiss him with every gig or role he takes on. Period.
