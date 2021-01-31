Dhanush’s Karnan to hit theaters in April, actor announces in statement





Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan stars Rajisha Vijayan in the lead female role.

Dhanush is next Karnan is set to hit screens in April. The film’s director, Mari Selvaraj, has announced the release date with a teaser. The actor, in a statement, wrote: “Karnan releases in April 2021 in theaters. A much needed encouraging news at the right time. Thank you Thanu sir for thinking of theater owners, distributors, exhibitors and all those whose livelihood depends on movies and theaters, even if you had other options. Many thanks on behalf of my fans as it means a lot to them. “ Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, Karnan marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Mari. According to The minute of the news, the film has Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the lead female role. Mollywood actor-director Lal and DOP turned actor Natarajan aka Natty have also been invited to play prominent roles in the film. The music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Check out the post here Karnan’s release announcement. https://t.co/WKYC5PXxn8 pic.twitter.com/hW37A3Y2o2 Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 31, 2021 Discover the teaser of the announcement here Dhanush took to social media to announce the film’s distortion in December. #karnan filming finished. Thank you Mari Selvaraj for giving me this. Thank you @theVcreations thank you sir for the support. Sincere thanks to all my colleagues and technicians. Special thanks to @Music_Santhosh for the overwhelming music you gave for that special movie. pic.twitter.com/gHUSpiDqD2 Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 9, 2020 Meanwhile, Dhanush is also awaiting the release ofJagame Thanthiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

