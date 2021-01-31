‘Good news’ says Bollywood as government clears theater 100% occupancy, Entertainment News





The government has announced a new set of movie theater guidelines, allowing 100% occupancy from Monday, but with strict Covid 19 protocols. Filmmakers and the business are welcoming the move, saying it relieves and encourages the film industry, which has been one of the hardest hit due to the Covid lockdown. All eyes are now on the various productions lined up, in particular Rohit Shetty’s Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif with “Sooryavanshi” and Kabir Khan’s “83” with Ranveer Singh. From ‘Death on the Nile’ to ‘the Batman’: movies to look forward to in 2021 “This is good news and everyone was waiting for it. Movie theater revenues are a very big part of the profits and cannot be ignored. Producers were getting offers to release movies in theaters but they didn’t. not because of the finances, ”the trade said. analyst Atul Mohan. Vijay’s ‘master’ crosses Rs 50 crore mark “What happened in the South with ‘Master’ and ‘Krack’ has already encouraged the producers and now they have enough reasons too,” added Mohan.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is shooting his upcoming film ‘India Lockdown’, says the government’s announcement is good news that is encouraging the film business, especially when the southern film industry has already raised the tills recorders with recent releases. Master ”and“ Krack ”. From ‘Radhe’ to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: the great festive outings of 2021 “I’m glad to hear that. The southern film industry is already getting back on track with films released and slated for release. Attendance there is also encouraging. I know a lot of people are waiting for it. ‘going to see movies in theaters. and with the arrival of the vaccine, people’s confidence is also increasing to go out. Distributors and exhibitors are happy, and that will certainly help the entertainment industry to slowly get back on its feet, ” he said. The strengths of the new protocol are as follows: Thermal checks of visitors / staff should be carried out at points of entry. Only asymptomatic people are allowed to enter the premises.

Provisions for hand disinfection should be available at all points of entry and in work areas. Designated queue markers should be made available for public entry and exit from the auditorium and premises.

The exit should be staggered in rows to avoid overcrowding. A sufficient time interval between successive projections on a single screen as well as on the various screens of a multiplex must be provided to ensure a staggered entry and exit per line of the audience. Good management of crowds in car parks and outside the premises – respecting physical distances – standards must be ensured.

The number of people in the elevators should be limited, with due respect for physical distance standards. Efforts should be made to avoid overcrowding in common areas, lobbies and restrooms during intermission. The audience can be encouraged to avoid moving during intermission. Longer intermissions can be used to allow the audience seated in different rows of the auditorium to move around.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos