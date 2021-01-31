New editor-in-chief appointed for the Daily Democrat – Daily Democrat

Seasoned journalist Sarah Dowling has been named the new editor-in-chief of the Daily Democrat following the retirement of long-time editor Jim Smith on February 26, editor Jim Gleim said.

Gleim said the selection of Dowlings was a natural fit for The Democrat given his years of service and knowledge of the community.

Sarah has covered the Yolo County government, its justice system as well as the entertainment and business community, Gleim added. She is well versed in editing, layout and design and excellent customer relations skills. I have enormous confidence in his ability to keep the residents of Woodland informed of local events and to work with his team of reporters to deliver the stories people are interested in reading.

Dowling joined the newspaper in December 2013 after graduating from Sonoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in communication. She was then promoted to Associate Editor in April 2015 and has served as Second in Command ever since.

Smith has been editor-in-chief of The Democrat since 1994 and said he is retiring to take more time for himself and his family as well as to pursue new writing projects.

Upon Dowling’s appointment as editor, Smith also expressed confidence and support, saying he had been training her for a year to act in his place.

“Sarah has proven herself time and time again in reporting, leadership and community compassion,” Smith said. “She has always been ready to engage and take on new responsibilities and I know she will do well as an editor.”

When asked about her goals for the future of the document, Dowling stressed the importance of keeping the community of Woodland and Yolo County informed even in these turbulent times.

No one could have predicted the pandemic and, like other industries, our newspaper had to navigate these uncharted waters, Dowling said. As Editor-in-Chief, I will continue to provide relevant information to the community, both good and bad, with the understanding that we are all in the same boat.

In terms of goals for moving forward, Dowling hopes to continue bringing stories to readers about Woodland, but also wants to expand coverage for Yolo County as a whole. She wants to strengthen partnerships with local businesses, agencies, as well as with surrounding university campuses to bring new stories to readers.

But above all, she wants to hear from the community. What areas are not covered? How can she improve our printing product and online presence to serve you? These are some of the questions Shell will present to readers in the coming weeks.

Dowling learned a lot from working with Smith and wishes him the best of luck in his retirement.

I enjoyed my 27 years as the Democrat, Smith said of his impending departure. I’ve learned a lot about Woodland, Yolo County and its people, but there comes a time to slow down, spend more time with family, and look for new writing opportunities.

Over the course of his 41-year career, Smith has won awards for news writing, editorial writing, columnist writing, photography and newspaper design.

Smith and his family plan to continue living in Woodland.