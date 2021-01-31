Movie theaters, theaters to reopen with 100% seating, staggered intervals from February 1





The Center Sunday allowed cinemas and theaters across the country to operate with 100% occupancy from February 1. This happened about 10 months after the coronavirus-induced restrictions were put in place. On January 27, the Center reduced the number of seats in cinemas and theaters to more than 50% occupancy. Movie theaters were allowed to reopen in October last year, at half capacity. The seating arrangement inside the auditorium of cinemas / theaters / multiplexes must be allowed up to 100% of the seating capacity, according to the government order on standard operating procedures. Adequate physical distance of at least 6 feet to follow at all times outside auditoriums, common areas and waiting areas. The use of masks / masks must be made compulsory at all times. The directives, however, prohibited the showing of films in containment areas. Union Minister @PrakashJavdekar revised versions #AMADOUER for film exhibition 100% occupancy will be allowed in the rooms from February 1 Digital ticket reservation, staggered show times encouraged Details:

https://t.co/RRcRSkps1x pic.twitter.com/LgQLeDkWKk – MIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@MIB_India) January 31, 2021 Also read: Coronavirus: Number of active cases in India drops to 1.68 lakh, more than 1.04 crore of patients have recovered At the entry and exit points, a thermal check of visitors and staff will be carried out, the information and broadcasting ministry said. Only asymptomatic people are allowed to enter the premises, the statement said. The order required staggered show times for multiple screens to avoid overcrowding. Show start time, intermission period, and show end time on any screen must not overlap the start time, intermission period or time end of a broadcast on any other screen of a multiplex, indicated the order. Institutions have also been asked to ensure that there is no overcrowding in common areas, including public toilets and lobbies. The premises should also be disinfected if a person is found positive, he said. Regarding air conditioning or cooling in theaters, the government decree stated that the setting of all air conditioning devices should be between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius and that the intake of fresh air should be as much as possible. The ministry ordered strict enforcement of physical distance standards in parking lots and outside the premises. The audience can be encouraged to avoid moving during intermission, the order says. Longer intermissions can be used to allow the audience seated in different rows of the auditorium to move in a staggered fashion.







