Hollywood security workers grapple with their new roles





A recent Buzzfeed report highlights some of the challenges Hollywood security workers face on a daily basis as they work to protect television and movie sets during the pandemic. In many cases, security guards are crew members who need work and want to help, but the training is minimal and the expectations are high. Keeping the cast and crew safe means keeping an eye on everyone who comes onto the set. Security guards receive training, much of which is done online. Their mission is clear: to prevent COVID-19 from turning off the device. The challenge is to keep up with the changing rules and the constant struggle to manage the chain of power. An Amazon Studios security worker noted that the challenge is particularly pervasive as people on set have been told different things: “The way I’ve been told to handle things changes depending on who I’m talking to. No one is on the same page. There isn’t a lot of clear communication going on. I don’t know if my superiors even communicated with each other correctly. Daily tests take place on each set, and the cast and crew are given questionnaires to answer to help trace their contacts in the event of an outbreak. But the level of leadership varies greatly, which makes it difficult to apply. Why Hollywood ensembles can vary from site to site At the heart of the problem, there isn’t a set of guidelines that dictate how to handle security protocols. There are rules, yes, but studios have their own methods of enforcing those rules. At the onset of the pandemic, as Hollywood struggled to get back to work, it was thought that medical professionals might be present to handle the security of COVID-19, but given the growing number of cases in California and hospitals filled to the brim, it is not easy. to find enough health professionals to monitor each production. The situation is also difficult because dealing with COVID-19 safety rules is like trying to shoot a moving target from the back of a truck while it is in motion. The rules change all the time, so just as crews get used to the rules, they change. It’s a completely fluid situation and it puts security guards in a tough spot as they have to deal with everyone on set, from production assistants to executive producers, and that’s a lot of pressure. It’s probably a lot easier to deal with the people who work on a show because they’re the same people who come and go every day. Movies and limited series are probably more difficult because the cast and crew change frequently as they move from project to project. This makes security workers unsung heroes when it comes to protecting sets. The fact that we have shows and movies coming to life is amazing because we are still on the knees of the pandemic and safety is the most important thing of all.

