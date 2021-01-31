Connect with us

Entertainment

Ann Arbor Folk Festival in Virtual Space – This Year’s Takeaway | Culture & Leisure

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


“For a little while it’s going to be fine,” Marianne James, director of The Ark, said at the start of the 44th Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Friday night, Jan. 29.

“All it takes is a little live music.”

His lyrics came true over two nights and over 10 hours of music on Friday and Saturday, January 30 – with a third, a “Michigan Tribute to John Hiatt” on tape on Sunday, January 31. The festival obviously couldn’t take place in its usual home at Auditorium Hill at the University of Michigan, so it sailed into the virtual space, with all 25 acts performing in lounges, home studios, backyards. -course – and even live from The Ark’s stage, where the Accidentals and the RFD Boys opened the respective evenings.

This allowed for an invigorating, sprawling and, in festival tradition, diverse, long-to-fault history but with uniformly strong and heartfelt performances for festival alumni and Ark favorites. Like so many virtual Plan B’s in the pandemic era, it had an even more pronounced intimacy than the cozy confines of Hill, that of artists inviting audiences into THEIR worlds to play music there. Almost all of the performances were created especially for the festival and most shared similar themes – a desire to be able to come together again and what a wonderful place the Ark is to play.

Kiefer Sutherland, whose acting career can portray his musical pursuits as a hobby (listen to it and you know it doesn’t, though), noted in a particularly sweet memory that after performed in bars and rock clubs for an indifferent audience, his first Ark show was “the first time I felt comfortable telling a story.”

The festival’s presence, even online, brought a little sense of normalcy to the last weekend of January. Broadcast until February 7 at noonchorus.com/the-ark/, here are some takeaways from the two busy nights …

Traverse City Accidentals started things off, appropriately, with their “Michigan and Again” from The Ark scene, while playing their upcoming EP “Time Out”. The trio were joined by a pair of string players from Michigan, Erin Zindle of the Ragbirds and Last Jordan Hamilton of the Gasp Collective, while Kim Richey drove from Nashville to meet the Accidentals for the first time in person to interpret their collaboration. writing “Wildfire” and “All Shall Be Well”.

Equally eventful was the RFD Boys’ Saturday shoot from L’Arche as the 52-year-old bluegrass quartet paid tribute to Prine (“Paradise”) and Tony Rice (“Old Home Place” ), Bill Monroe (“Blue Night” “), the Carter Family (” Bury Me Beneath the Willow “), Tom Petty (” I Won’t Back Down “and band co-founder and fiddler Richard Van Akkeren Dieterle.



War and treaty at the AAFF

The War and Treaty were among the artists who paid homage to John Prine at the 44th Ann Arbor Folk Festival (provided by The Ark / Noonchorus)


Prine, who was the headliner of the first Ann Arbor Folk Festival, was actually on the minds of other artists – even before Sunday’s tribute. A dedication was dedicated to him at the end of the two-night streamcasts, while War and Treaty sang an a cappella “Knockin ‘on Your Screen Door” on Friday. On Saturday, host Jeff Daniels and Vance Gilbert both acknowledged Prine’s influence during their segments.

Daniels has been a pleasant host throughout, delivering richly filmed performances of songs from his new album Alive and Well Enough – including a particularly moving “Al Kaline” – and brief artist presentations. And unlike the live hosts at Hill, Daniels never had to stretch while the next act’s gear was being put in place.

As the settings changed, Colin Hay’s palm-tree backyard in Topanga Canyon in California was the most scenic – it didn’t hurt that singer Men’s companion dog, either. at Work made his presence known throughout the shoot, as Hay, his wife Cecilia Noel. and guitarist San Miguel Perez has worked through his solo material and Men At Work favorites such as “Overkill” and “Down Under”.

Carolina Chocolate Drops veteran Dom Flemons, meanwhile, performed from the porch of a log cabin-style house in Chicago, with leaky road traffic sounds in his performances and succinct but graceful song introductions. .

Old Crow Medicine Show alumnus Willie Watson performed his set in a garage / workshop where he also makes clothes, switching between instruments that seemed almost randomly arranged in the room.



Kiefer at AAFF

Kiefer Sutherland, right, and Rocco Deluca perform for the 44th Ann Arbor Folk Festival (provided by The Ark / Noonchorus)


Sutherland and Rocco DeLuca set their mood at an empty club, with the famous photo of Johnny Cash showing his middle finger to a photographer in the background.

Closer Friday, Raul Malo of the Mavericks – his voice as beautiful as ever during a set of Spanish and English songs – had the most interesting layout in the home studio, loaded with vintage instruments and little stuff, including dolls from the Addams family.



Raul Malo and AAFF

Raul Malo performs during the virtual broadcast of the 44th Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Friday, January 29 (provided by The Ark / Noonchorus)


The typically effusive Vance Gilbert made himself ‘at home’, speaking of The Ark’s dedication to him (“I’m not a big draw, but they keep having me. They’re either stupid or they’ve got me. like… ”) and berated Daniels for“ being so good at everything you do! ” He also pulled the chords down by dedicating “Old White Men” by name to his fellow model airplane enthusiasts living “within a 40 mile radius” of Ann Arbor.

The festival has become known for spotlighting upcoming artists – if not for fully establishing new stars. This year’s likely breakouts include: provocative singer-songwriter (and left-handed guitarist) Crys Matthews, who was joined by Heather Mae; Matt Anderson, the rugged, bluesy New Brunswick singer-songwriter; Sierra Ferrell from West Virginia, whose trio accentuated their gypsy-flavored folk with cheeky, artisanal choreography; and Gina Chavez, the Latin Grammy nominee whose fierce all-around Austin festival may not have been particularly Ark-centric but certainly provided a good calling card.

The 44th Ann Arbor Folk Festival runs until February 7 via noochorus.com/the-ark. Tickets start at $ 25. “A Michigan Tribute to John Prine” premieres at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, also streaming through February 7. Tickets cost $ 10.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: