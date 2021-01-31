Dancing On Ice’s Christopher Dean hits back at skateboarders, tells them to ‘shut up’





Christopher Dean of Dancing On Ice left viewers stunned after telling the booing skaters to “ shut up. ” The 62-year-old Dancing On Ice skater and judge was thrilled with Sonny Jay’s performance on the ice tonight, but decided to give the star some constructive criticism to work on. Skaters watching the show from backstage then booed the judge, to which Christopher got a harsh response. Chris actually started his review of Sonny with rave reviews of their last performance on the ice. “You know, when a routine starts and she makes me sit, smile and engage with her, that’s what you could have done for me”; Chris said. “And so, the choreography, the ability, the frenzy of it and yet in control – well I hope so anyway.

(Image: ITV)

He then added: “It could have been a higher score, it could have been 7.5 but you are the challenge of the judges, the rotation was a bit low. “So when you come across these challenges for the judges, really start working on those to improve them.” The skaters then began to boo and share their disapproval of Christopher’s remarks, but the Dancing On Ice judge got a harsh response. “Ey, shut up a lot,” Chris replied. (Image: Matt Frost / ITV / REX / Shutterstock)

Viewers found the moment hilarious. “Chris tells them to shut up #DancingOnIceOne viewer wrote alongside a laughing face emoji. “Something about Chris telling the fake audience to shut up is killing me #DancingOnIce#DO IAnother spectator teased. Sonny Jay and his pro skate partner Angela Egan were thrilled with their positive feedback, having achieved one of the highest scores of the night.

(Image: ITV)

It came a week after the pair of skaters won a free pass to next week, according to the judges’ vote. Capital FM presenter Sonny said at the time: “Honestly I wasn’t expecting it but thank you very much I’m so blown away and I’m going to be back for Music Week and I have a number that slap! “ Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 3303







