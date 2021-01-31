Entertainment
HBO Max Wins The Weekend With The Little Things # 1 In Theaters And At Home
Denzel Washington’s last dominated, proving the Exhibitors were right to win the Warner Bros. title. even with the availability of streaming.
“The Little Things,” the second of Warner Bros. releases. to open doors with HBO Max, turned out to be an easy No. 1 this weekend. It grossed $ 4.8 million, which is as much as # 2 # 4 titles combined. If all North American theaters were open, it would cost over $ 7 million. The exhibitors seemed to present no resistance: it opened in 2,171 locations, 47 fewer than “Wonder Woman 1984”.
How much could he have made without the availability of HBO Max? “The Little Things” stars Denzel Washington, but it received mediocre to mediocre reviews as well as a B-Cinemascore – the lowest it has seen in a decade. It seems far-fetched to believe that in an exclusive theatrical release it would have grossed over $ 10 million, and perhaps no more than $ 16 million if all theaters were open.
“The Little Things” was a smart bet for theaters under the current circumstances. Recent action titles that have spent exclusive time in theaters – “The Marksman”, “Unhinged”, “Honest Thief” – have all opened in the $ 3-4 million range. Warners will also be the largest supplier of theatrical titles in the near future.
A spokesperson for HBO Max said, “We are absolutely thrilled to see how ‘The Little Things’ is playing on HBO Max – it immediately rose to number one, where it is now. While we don’t have any data to back this claim up, the movie would appear to be a top draw.
Among the top 10 titles, seven are available in streaming or VOD. “Wonder Woman,” as expected, is back in exclusive theaters after a 31-day run to HBO Max. The DC Comics movie lost 327 theaters, down 19%, for a national total of $ 39.2 million. With most European countries limited or closed, the global catch is $ 152 million. By comparison, the 2017 “Wonder Woman” grossed $ 800 million.
The top 10 totaled over $ 11 million; all films combined, the weekend represented approximately $ 13 million. Compared to the last weekend, that’s an improvement of around 20%. A year ago – Super Bowl weekend, often the worst turnover of the year – the gross total was $ 81 million.
“The Marksman,” an action film likely hurt by “Things,” dropped from first to fourth place, dropping sharply 45%. DreamWorks Animation’s sequel “The Croods: A New Age” actually increased revenue by continuing to perform strongly as a Premium VOD release, and “Wonder Woman” maintained its # 3 position.
Other top 10 stocks showed significant drops. Most are available at home and have been around for some time. It looks to be as good as it will get for the foreseeable future. The next movie to have a chance to open nearly $ 4 million is the animated title from Warner Bros. “Tom and Jerry” on February 26.
A24
Two notable films from major specialty companies opened this weekend. The well-reviewed ‘Supernova’ (Bleecker Street), starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as older gay couple facing dementia, was a theater exclusive that grossed $ 98,670 in 330 theaters, or $ 299 per screen . Dark news for specialty films.
A24’s acclaimed and long-delayed British horror film ‘Saint Maud’ has opened in 14 cities in an unknown number of theaters, with the distributor blocking all raw reporting. It arrives for home viewing on February 12.
The library titles “Groundhog Day” and “Remember the Titans” have been shown in hundreds of theaters; both grossed less than $ 75,000.
The Top 10
1. The little things (Warner Bros.) NEW – Cinemascore: B-; Metacritic: 54; also available on HBO Max
$ 4,800,000 in 2,171 theaters; PTA: $ 2,211; Cumulative: $ 4,800,000
2. The Croods: a new age (Universal) Week 10; Last weekend # 2; also available in Premium VOD
$ 1,840,000 (+ 2%) in 1,901 theaters (+ 25); PTA: $ 968; Cumulative: $ 43,950,000
3. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) Week 6; Last weekend # 3
$ 1,300,000 (-19%) in 1,864 theaters (-327); PTA: $ 697; Cumulative: $ 39,200,000
4. The sniper (Open Road / Briarcliff) Week 3; Last weekend # 1
$ 1,250,000 (-43%) in 2,018 theaters (no change); PTA: $ 569; Cumulative: $ 7,828,000
5. Monster Hunter (Sony) Week 6; Last weekend # 4
$ 740,000 (-10%) in 1,515 theaters (-146); PTA: $ 488; Cumulative: $ 11,143,000
6. News from the world (Universal) Week 6; Last weekend # 5; also available in Premium VOD
$ 540,000 (-31%) in 1,674 theaters (-279); PTA: $ 323; Cumulative: $ 10,360,000
7. Promising young woman (Focus) Week 6; Last weekend # 7; also available in Premium VOD
$ 260,000 (-40%) in 1,056 theaters (-277); PTA: $ 252; Cumulative: $ 4,400,000
8. Fatal (Lionsgate) Week 6; Last weekend # 6; also available in Premium VOD
$ 220,000 (-45%) in 1,022 theaters (-173); PTA: $ 215; Cumulative: $ 5,594,000
9. The war with grandfather (101) Week 6; Last weekend # 9; also available on VOD
$ 147,050 (-8%) in 525 theaters (+18); PTA: $ 280; Cumulative: $ 19,495,000
10. Our friend (Gravitas Ventures) Week 6; Last weekend # 8; also available in Premium VOD
$ 135,000 (-47%) in 818 theaters (+275); PTA: $ 165; Cumulative: $ 446,000
Sign: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]