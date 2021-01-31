HBO Max Wins The Weekend With The Little Things # 1 In Theaters And At Home

“The Little Things,” the second of Warner Bros. releases. to open doors with HBO Max, turned out to be an easy No. 1 this weekend. It grossed $ 4.8 million, which is as much as # 2 # 4 titles combined. If all North American theaters were open, it would cost over $ 7 million. The exhibitors seemed to present no resistance: it opened in 2,171 locations, 47 fewer than “Wonder Woman 1984”.

How much could he have made without the availability of HBO Max? “The Little Things” stars Denzel Washington, but it received mediocre to mediocre reviews as well as a B-Cinemascore – the lowest it has seen in a decade. It seems far-fetched to believe that in an exclusive theatrical release it would have grossed over $ 10 million, and perhaps no more than $ 16 million if all theaters were open.

“The Little Things” was a smart bet for theaters under the current circumstances. Recent action titles that have spent exclusive time in theaters – “The Marksman”, “Unhinged”, “Honest Thief” – have all opened in the $ 3-4 million range. Warners will also be the largest supplier of theatrical titles in the near future.

A spokesperson for HBO Max said, “We are absolutely thrilled to see how ‘The Little Things’ is playing on HBO Max – it immediately rose to number one, where it is now. While we don’t have any data to back this claim up, the movie would appear to be a top draw.

Among the top 10 titles, seven are available in streaming or VOD. “Wonder Woman,” as expected, is back in exclusive theaters after a 31-day run to HBO Max. The DC Comics movie lost 327 theaters, down 19%, for a national total of $ 39.2 million. With most European countries limited or closed, the global catch is $ 152 million. By comparison, the 2017 “Wonder Woman” grossed $ 800 million.

The top 10 totaled over $ 11 million; all films combined, the weekend represented approximately $ 13 million. Compared to the last weekend, that’s an improvement of around 20%. A year ago – Super Bowl weekend, often the worst turnover of the year – the gross total was $ 81 million.

“The Marksman,” an action film likely hurt by “Things,” dropped from first to fourth place, dropping sharply 45%. DreamWorks Animation’s sequel “The Croods: A New Age” actually increased revenue by continuing to perform strongly as a Premium VOD release, and “Wonder Woman” maintained its # 3 position.

Other top 10 stocks showed significant drops. Most are available at home and have been around for some time. It looks to be as good as it will get for the foreseeable future. The next movie to have a chance to open nearly $ 4 million is the animated title from Warner Bros. “Tom and Jerry” on February 26.

Two notable films from major specialty companies opened this weekend. The well-reviewed ‘Supernova’ (Bleecker Street), starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as older gay couple facing dementia, was a theater exclusive that grossed $ 98,670 in 330 theaters, or $ 299 per screen . Dark news for specialty films.

A24’s acclaimed and long-delayed British horror film ‘Saint Maud’ has opened in 14 cities in an unknown number of theaters, with the distributor blocking all raw reporting. It arrives for home viewing on February 12.

The library titles “Groundhog Day” and “Remember the Titans” have been shown in hundreds of theaters; both grossed less than $ 75,000.

The Top 10

1. The little things (Warner Bros.) NEW – Cinemascore: B-; Metacritic: 54; also available on HBO Max

$ 4,800,000 in 2,171 theaters; PTA: $ 2,211; Cumulative: $ 4,800,000

2. The Croods: a new age (Universal) Week 10; Last weekend # 2; also available in Premium VOD

$ 1,840,000 (+ 2%) in 1,901 theaters (+ 25); PTA: $ 968; Cumulative: $ 43,950,000

3. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) Week 6; Last weekend # 3

$ 1,300,000 (-19%) in 1,864 theaters (-327); PTA: $ 697; Cumulative: $ 39,200,000

4. The sniper (Open Road / Briarcliff) Week 3; Last weekend # 1

$ 1,250,000 (-43%) in 2,018 theaters (no change); PTA: $ 569; Cumulative: $ 7,828,000

5. Monster Hunter (Sony) Week 6; Last weekend # 4

$ 740,000 (-10%) in 1,515 theaters (-146); PTA: $ 488; Cumulative: $ 11,143,000

6. News from the world (Universal) Week 6; Last weekend # 5; also available in Premium VOD

$ 540,000 (-31%) in 1,674 theaters (-279); PTA: $ 323; Cumulative: $ 10,360,000

7. Promising young woman (Focus) Week 6; Last weekend # 7; also available in Premium VOD

$ 260,000 (-40%) in 1,056 theaters (-277); PTA: $ 252; Cumulative: $ 4,400,000

8. Fatal (Lionsgate) Week 6; Last weekend # 6; also available in Premium VOD

$ 220,000 (-45%) in 1,022 theaters (-173); PTA: $ 215; Cumulative: $ 5,594,000

9. The war with grandfather (101) Week 6; Last weekend # 9; also available on VOD

$ 147,050 (-8%) in 525 theaters (+18); PTA: $ 280; Cumulative: $ 19,495,000

10. Our friend (Gravitas Ventures) Week 6; Last weekend # 8; also available in Premium VOD

$ 135,000 (-47%) in 818 theaters (+275); PTA: $ 165; Cumulative: $ 446,000

