WandaVision offers its own posters to fan favorites Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo





Marvel is adding new WandaVision character posters for Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo after their debut on the latest episode of the Disney + show.

The evasive characters ofWandaVisionof Most recent episode, Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo, officially have their own character posters. A few weeks ago, Marvel’s highly anticipated Phase 4 kicked off in earnest withWandaVision, the first series of MCU games developed by the studio for Disney +.WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively, both stepping out of their typical supporting roles for the first time. The unlikely couple have found domestic bliss in the bizarre town of Westview, but something is wrong with their seemingly perfect surroundings. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. WhileWandaVisionThe first three episodes of the series took place only in Westview, with Friday’s fourth installment, titled “We’re Breaking This Program,” stepped back. SWORD, an organization tasked with protecting the planet from extraterrestrial threats, has set up a camp around Westview and is trying to understand the bewildering events within it. Among the many agents working on the mystery, there are some familiar faces from previous MCU movies:Thorby Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) andAnt-Man and the Wasp‘s Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). Episode 4 marked the first time they have fully appeared on screen, although their presences have been suggested in previous installments. Related: WandaVision: SWORD’s MCU History Explained To welcome Darcy and Jimmy to theWandaVision to fold, Marvel Studios unveiled new character posters for the unlikely but perfectly paired duo. Both are in the style of the previous oneWandaVision posters, featuring televisions from different eras grouped together. TV screens could provide clues to Darcy and Jimmy’s future roles inWandaVision. Check them out below. Similar to Wanda and Vision, Darcy and Jimmy have played supporting roles in the MCU so far. Since they come from very different franchises, it would have seemed highly unlikely that the two would ever meet onscreen.WandaVisionThe fourth episode of, it’s safe to say bringing them together was a smart move.WandaVision gave Jimmy and Darcy the chance to broaden their skills and actively contribute to the plot while opening up their world even more. The public is hoping to see many more in the future as they continue to investigate what is happening in Westview. For some people,WandaVision started out slow, with the first episodes structured like classic sitcoms rather than standard Marvel stories. “We Interrupt This Program” has been the biggest example to date of real emerging responses, and it will only get crazier from here on out.WandaVision definitely lives up to its promise to be the MCU’s most ambitious project to date, and fans can’t wait to see where it takes place next. With fiveWandaVision episodes to come, things are just beginning. More: WandaVision Episode 4 Ending Explained: What ‘Everything Is Wanda’ Means WandaVision continues with Episode 5 Friday on Disney +. Source: Marvel Studios/ Twitter WandaVision: Everything about Jimmy Woo’s painting

