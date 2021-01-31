Why Wanda’s Magic Bubble is a Hexagon

Jimmy Woo asks in episode 4 of Wandavision why the energy field around Westview is shaped like a hexagon. Here’s what we know of the answer.

While episode 4 of Disney + s WandaVision titled We Interrupt This Program begins to answer some of the show’s burning questions, it also raises new ones: like why Wanda Westview’s fake reality is shaped like a hexagon. The small town is airing a mysterious sitcom starring Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) raises insightful questions after rendering a model of Wandas’ Magic Bubble: Why is the energy field around Westview shaped like a hexagon? From the hexagonal Geraldines hoops in Episode 3 to the hexagon-shaped fade at the end of each episode, the constant presence of hexagons throughout WandaVision led Marvel fans to theorize that the six-sided shape actually hints at the secret identity of the show’s true villain.

Instead of seeing the reality of the sitcom from Wanda’s perspective, Episode 4 is the first in the series to break away from WandaVisions following the perspective of Woo and her SWORD colleagues Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) as they begin to investigate the missing persons case for the entire population of Westview, New Jersey . After Rambeau disappears behind the city’s energy field, Lewis detects the CMBR wavelengths that lead her to discover Wandas’ sitcom, which they eagerly watch for answers. Among the questions Woo lists on a whiteboard, he wonders if Wandas’ sitcom takes place in the same time and space as their own reality: is it an alternate reality or the result of a journey through the world. time? While these topics are all possibilities within the MCU, the fictional world of Wandas taking the form of a hexagon may mean something a little closer to home for agents of SWORD: Space Travel. .

One theory suggests that the entrance to the town of Westview is actually a jump point in the universal neural teleportation network, which is first introduced into Guardians of the Galaxy 2. The UNTN is established within the MCU as a manufactured network of wormholes generated in the space-time continuum (also known as jump points) that allow spaceships to travel great distances across the universe by jumping from ‘one planetary system to another. The hexagonal shape of the Westview SWORD model is almost identical to the jump points. When Agent SWORD enters the perimeter through the sewage system under Westview, the energy field visual also has the same grid appearance as the UNTN wormholes.

If the Westview perimeter is part of the wormhole network, it suggests that anyone entering the energy field, including MonicaRambeau and the SWORDagent turned beekeeper, is transported to the reality of the sitcom elsewhere in the universe. . With that in mind, the theory would then debunk the idea that Wanda created this reality herself since UNTN is alien technology. UNTN is similar to Marvel Comics’ Stargates: a network of devices that generate wormholes on a planet or in space built by the Shiar Empire, a hostile expansionist civilization whose religion compels its citizens to marry d ‘other cultures by any means necessary. Since Wandavision centers on the marriage between Wanda and Vision, whose presence is already a mystery given her death in Avengers: Infinity War, it is possible that an evil Shiar, such as the Magical Magician, is involved and is considering adding Earth to the list of conquered world empires.

While the hexagonal shape of the energy field may allude to UNTN, it could also contribute to the multiple hexagonal references throughout WandaVision, which support some of the most popular theories regarding architect Westviews. Since a hexagon has six equilateral sides, the hexagonal references could allude to Mephisto, the Marvel Comics equivalent to the devil, since the number 6 (or 666) is associated with the figures Satan and the anti-christ in popular culture. Since the prefix of the term hexagon is hexagon, a word which means to practice witchcraft, another theory suggests that hexagons refer to Marvel Comics’ witch Agatha Harkness who is said to be Wandas Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) next door neighbor. WandaVisionindicates that Wanda is behind the mock sitcom, the Hexagon Theory may be a wonderful way to subtly suggest that there is more to the Westview mystery.

