Mila Kunis REVEALS why she decided to work with husband Ashton Kutcher again for the Super Bowl commercial

Actress Mila Kunis recently revealed why she and Ashton Kutcher decided to advertise Super Bowl 2021

Real couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who star together in the Super Bowl commercial, recently revealed why they decided to do it together! Kunis, 37, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his upcoming Cheetos commercial with Kutcher, 42, which will air during Super Bowl 2021 next weekend. This is so silly! Ashton and I never work together. I mean, I know we’ve worked together before And in my mid 40’s they sent us this ad to do and every time I’ve been offered a Super Bowl ad it’s always a woman who should be scantily clad, Mila said.

And this one comes in, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, it’s pretty funny. And I was like, we should do it! Mila then revealed that what really convinced the couple by taking the ad was to allow them to get away from their daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4, a bit. Plus, it was 40s and we were stuck with our kids for nine years, 12, months right now, and I was like, two days, baby! Two days off. Literally we were like, Yeah, OK, let’s do it. And we did, says Mila, laughing. And I hate to say it, but we were like, freedom! It was amazing!

I love my children so much! So much! Mila reassured, before adding that she has never been so excited to wake up at five in the morning to say to herself, I’m going to work! And I literally jumped out of the house. My kids were like, you are abandoning us! And I was like, relax.

