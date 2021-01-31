Oscar for Best Supporting Actor: who played a 90-minute role?

The 2020 Best Supporting Actor lineup, which included performances ranging from 43 to 56 minutes, proved that high screen times are quite common in the category. Six actors took home the award with over an hour of screen time, while 18 other nominees passed this mark. Here’s a look at the 10 performances that rank as the longest of all (and here are the 10 longest winners):

ten. Jeff Bridges (“Thunderbolt and Lightfoot”)

1 hour, 6 minutes, 23 seconds (57.74% of movie)

After Mickey rooney and Sal Mineo, Bridges became the third man to receive two acting Oscar nominations at the age of 25, and there haven’t been another in 45 years. His second offer to play the Lightfoot incumbent also landed him a spot on this list and was the 11th nominated supporting male performance to have over an hour of screen time. Bridges eventually earned his first victory at age 60, as a frontman in “Crazy Heart,” with that supporting award going to Robert De Niro for his 34 minutes and 41 seconds performance in “The Godfather Part II”.

9. Mahershala Ali (“Green book”)

1 hour, 6 minutes, 38 seconds (51.28% of movie)

Ali won his first Oscar for his 20 minutes and 36 seconds performance in “Moonlight” in 2016, which ranks as the 14th best supporting actor. When he won again two years later, he set a new record for the highest screen time among male winners. As a pianist Don shirley, he appears in more than half of his film, a distinction that applies to less than 4% of all nominated supporting performances. He topped his competitors, who have an average screen time of 22 minutes, and became the third man to win twice out of just two acting nominations, after Kevin spacey and Christoph waltz.

8. Charles Coburn (“The Devil and Miss Jones”)

1 hour, 7 minutes, 35 seconds (73.14% of movie)

After starting his film career at age 56, Coburn received three nominations for Best Supporting Actor in six years. The first came in 1942 for his role as John Merrick, who is known in the film as the richest man in the world and serves as the titular devil. With 39 minutes and 47 seconds of screen time, Donald crisp was chosen as the winner for “How Green Was My Valley”, but Coburn won it two years later for “The More the Merrier”. Her three nominated performances last over 43 minutes, giving her an average of 44 minutes and 17 seconds.

seven. Gene Hackman (“I never sang for my father”)

1 hour, 8 minutes, 9 seconds (74.04% of film)

In 1971, John marley set a new record for shortest Best Supporting Actor nominated performance with six minutes and three seconds of screen time in “Love Story.” Conversely, the performance of her competitor, Gene Hackman, was ranked fourth longest ever in the category at the time. John mills ultimately won for “Ryan’s Daughter” with a moderate screen time of 26 minutes and seven seconds, and Hackman became a winner for Best Actor the following year for appearing within just 48 minutes of “The French Connection.”

6. Randy Quaid (“The last detail”)

1 hour, 10 minutes, 41 seconds (68.03% of movie)

In 1974, Quaid won his only Oscar nomination at age 23 for playing the role of simple-minded sailor Larry Meadows. After making his first appearance just after the six-minute mark, he’s featured in almost every scene in the film, finishing just eight minutes and 43 seconds under the Best Actor nominee. Jack nicholson in terms of screen time. In the end, voters opted for the lineup actor with the lowest screen time attributing the 16-minute, 26-second performance to the 71-year-old. John houseman in “The Paper Chase”.

5. Peter Firth (“Equus”)

1 hour, 13 minutes, 1 second (53.06% of movie)

Like Randy Quaid, Firth received his only Oscar nomination in his early 20s, and his screen time also ranks closely below that of the film’s main nominee. Only a minute and 30 seconds separate Firth and Richard burton, who plays the role of patient and doctor in the psychological drama. Neither actor was victorious, with Jason robards winning the Support Award for her 10 minutes and 49 seconds performance in “Julia”. Robards Casting Companion, Maximilian Schell, sits at six minutes and 49 seconds, ranking fifth on the list of supporting players with the lowest screen time periods.

4. John Ireland (“All the king’s men”)

1 hour, 13 minutes, 18 seconds (66.83% of movie)

Four years after starting his acting career, Ireland broke new ground in 1950 as the first Oscar nominee to have more screen time than his nominated co-star. As a staff member of the Jack Burden campaign, he surpasses the winner for best actor Broderick Crawford of 10 minutes and 57 seconds, and sits over 27 minutes above all of its competition. The intermediate candidate, Dean jagger, won the award for “Twelve O’Clock High” with a screen time of 38 minutes and 10 seconds, but Ireland is remembered for setting a precedent. Indeed, his screen time measures over six of the top 10 nominees of the year, including Richard todd (“The Hasty Heart”) and John wayne (“Sands of Iwo Jima”).

3. Ethan hawke (“Training day”)

1 hour, 14 minutes, 27 seconds (61.05% of movie)

Hawke won his first of two acting appointments for playing the role of Rookie Narcotics Officer Jake Hoyt. More than 50 years after John Ireland’s screen time surpassed that of Broderick Crawford in “All the King’s Men,” Hawke became the 10th and most recent man to do the same. It stands one minute and 11 seconds on the winner for best actor Denzel Washington, and her performance is longer than all but three of the major actor nominees of 2002, including the entire lineup for Best Actress. Like Ireland, Hawke also lost to the nominee with average screen time: Jim broadbent, which appears in 38 minutes and 38 seconds of “Iris”.

2. Richard Burton (“My cousin Rachel”)

1 hour, 23 minutes, 57 seconds (85.33% of the movie)

Burton’s first and only supporting nomination came in 1953 for his unusually long performance as the Avenger but gullible Philip Ashley. He and his fellow nominees have an average screen time of 51 minutes and 10 seconds, which remains the highest in the category. While Anthony quinn won the award for his 27 minutes and 15 seconds of screen time in “Viva Zapata,” Burton stands out in many other ways. Her screen time is 40 minutes and 11 seconds longer than that of her co-star, Olivia de havilland, which came close to a Best Actress nomination but ultimately failed. Her performance is the longest of 20 nominees that year and, in percentage terms, ranks 21st longest ever nominated in any category.

1. Frank finlay (“Othello”)

1 hour, 30 minutes, 43 seconds (54.78% of movie)

From 1937 to 1971, Rathbone Basil held the record for the lowest screen time in the Best Supporting Actor category for her portrayal of Tybalt in “Romeo and Juliet”. Meanwhile, Finlay’s own Shakespearean performance reached number one on this list, with his Iago remaining the only nominated supporting character to pass the 90-minute mark onscreen. Indeed, only 15% of all performances nominated for a leading role have reached it, including that nominated for best actor among Finlay co-stars, Laurence Olivier. Finlay faced competitors with an average screen time of 19 minutes and ended up losing to Martin balsam, whose role in “A Thousand Clowns” takes only 10 minutes and 18 seconds.

