Attack on Titan: do titans have intelligence?
In Attack on Titan, some monsters can talk, while others don’t even seem to feel pain. So, do the Titans have any kind of intellect?
Warning:contains spoilers for theThe attack of the Titansmanga and anime!
The monstrous titans in The attack of the Titanssilently pursue their prey, devouring humans without any sign of compassion or even any sign of a deeper motive. Colossal predators share some human characteristics, but with mysterious expressions and a frequent lack of basic sensory impulses such as pain responses and blinking eyes, it has not been known for a long time how long these monsters live in the world around them, let alone what they think. Despite this, there has beensomeproof that there is more going on behind those terrifying vast eyes than it first appears.
Putting aside the humans who can transform into Titans, the typical Titan doesn’t seem to have a thought process beyond eating humans. The popular manga puts humanity on the verge of destruction from the giants unleashed by another tribe of humanity, the Marleyans, who despise people who can transform into Titans, known as Eldians. The Eldians were safe behind gigantic walls located on an island, until spies from the continent of Marley transform into Titans and burst through the walls.
The attack of the Titans,by Hajime Isayama, brilliantly withholds information about the world inhabited by the Eldians, dropping tidbits of information about the Titans keeping readers and anime audiences hooked with each new development. Even with some exhibition dumps of information about the tradition in The attack of the Titans, there is still a lot of unknowns about the nature of the Titans. They are activated by injections of Titan cerebrospinal fluid into the Eldians, but the biology of the Titans is still largely a mystery. In addition to those rare humans who can transform into Titans under their own power, and therefore retain their intelligence, oOnly one Titan has been known to speak, hinting at potential intelligence.
To part ways if any Titans are really sensitive, dive into the weeds around the surrounding lore The attack of the Titans is required. A cadet named Ilse with the Survey Corps runs into a 20ft Titan who doesn’t immediately eat her in a side story of Volume 5. Ilse writes in a later found diary that the Titan said Lady Ymir … well met, and bowed down to her. Even though this Titan showed the ability to speak, he ended up eating the caddy anyway. Ymir is later revealed to be a cult who grew up in Marley.
The Marleyans regularly inject Eldian prisoners to force them to become stupid Titans and drop them on Paradis Island, where most of the The attack of the Titans is set. Ymir was one of those stupid Titan, eventually reverting to human form with no memory of her time as a Titan, which she said lasted for around sixty years. She only regained consciousness after devouring a human who could transform. Although Ymir has retained her memories and identity, it is clear that she did not create any new memories in the form of Titan.
Although giants, Titans are lightweight and don’t need to eat or defecate, apparently killing out of instinct rather than need. In all respects except physical size, Titans are less than human and seemingly possess nothing beyond rudimentary impulses. The Talking Titan is an aberration, but it’s crucial that it appears to be reproducing a phrase memorized as a human, suggesting the random expression of a deeply buried memory rather than a true thought or intention. Ultimately, the Titans are so horrible because they lack humanity, and their lack of intelligence, opinion or morality is a big part of that quality.
