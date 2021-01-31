Son found dead in luxury New York carpet with his mother was an actor

The son who was found dead with his mother’s body in their luxury Chelsea apartment was an actor who may have had a heart attack following the death of his sick mother, the family and sources told the Post on Sunday.

They had a very calm, almost hermit life, Julianna Wedell, 61, said of her mother Agnes, 95, and her brother, 64, William Wedell, who had roles in films like It Could Happen. To You. with Nicholas Cage and Woody Allens Crimes and Misdemeanors.

The mother and son were found dead in their apartment at The Tate on West 23rd Street during a welfare check just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday – she on the sofa and he in a bed, sources and relatives of the law enforcement.

Agnes has been going poorly for at least a month, her daughter told The Post.

The medical examiner estimates that the mother has been dead for at least a week and her son probably for two days, according to law enforcement sources.

A younger sister called the police for a checkup because she already knew their elderly mother was sick.

My brother mentioned that our mothers’ health is declining before the holidays, Julianna said. He said she didn’t eat, slept more.

So we figured out the natural causes, she said of her mother’s death.

My brother, it was the shock! Julianna added.

He may have had a heart attack, we don’t know, she said, revealing that a younger brother had already died of congenital heart disease which she called some sort of inherited thing.

The mother and son were found dead in their Tate apartment on West 23rd Street during a welfare check just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Christopher Sadowski

I was still waiting to hear from the medical examiner. He said they would contact us when they found the cause, she said.

Julianna said her brother moved to Manhattan from Chicago to continue playing. He was his mother’s keeper when they died.

Law enforcement sources said they did not suspect the deaths were the result of foul play, believing the couple were likely ill.

My first thought was that they both had COVID, a neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told the Post.

Sources said they did not believe the deaths were the result of a criminal act, believing they were likely ill.

“The police were there, but there was no clue of anything sinister, they were so mundane about everything,” the neighbor said of the double death of the “private” mother and son.

Agnes – who spent her early years in New Jersey – left Illinois to live with her son in the Big Apple 12 years ago, according to records.

William – whose family called him Bill – had moved to New York City years earlier, in the 1980s, working as a waiter while finding spare parts and filming commercials in hopes of his big break, said his sister.

Calling his brother “quite the character,” Julianna said he was proud to get his card as a member of the Screen Actors Guild, saying, “It was his dream.

“A lot of people go to New York to be actors, and it doesn’t work for everyone. But to read about his acting accomplishments in the newspaper, he would like this. It will make him smile in Heaven, ”she said.