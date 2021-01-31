‘Lady and the Dale’ review: HBO documentary about the thrills of trans innovators

Truth is always stranger than fiction, and in the case of “The Lady and the Dale”, insanely. HBO’s four-part documentary series, produced by the Duplass Brothers and directed by Nick Cammilleri and Zackary Drucker, traces the unlikely story of Elizabeth “Liz” Carmichael, a larger-than-life entrepreneur who developed a three-car at wheels named The Dale at the height of the oil crisis of the 1970s. While The Dale was its crowning glory, Carmichael’s life took on more twists and turns than the ill-fated test of the three-wheeled futurist.

Part investigative mystery and study of eccentric characters, “The Lady and the Dale” traces Liz’s adventurous life with inventive zeal, using whimsical, paper-cut animation to bring decades-old characters to life. A subject of media fascination at the time, Liz’s identity as a transgender woman became inextricably linked to her duplicitous business dealings, making her a powerful real-life example of the trope of “trans deception” in its most recent form. more insidious. Her trans-ness is explored with a tender undertone; carefully extracted from the more complicated parts of its history and contextualized in trans history. While that’s not the whole story, it’s one of the reasons “The Lady and the Dale” is such a vital vision.

Such a nifty approach to this layer is undoubtedly Drucker’s influence; the work of the filmmaker and multimedia artist is devoted to the discovery and preservation of trans history. Her vast treasure of knowledge is everywhere in “The Lady and the Dale” if you know where to look. Between the animated segments and the seated interviews, the series uses rare archive footage from early trans films, assembling these silent snippets into a collage of shared experience. Such scenes often play out under the narratives of scholarly Susan Stryker, who brilliantly translates complex and broad swathes of trans history through an accessible lens.

The series begins with Liz’s debut as a handsome, runaway, counterfeit FBI clawer. As explained in the series, Jerry Dean Michael knew how to get hold of money easily and enlisted wife Vivian and brother Charles in the early drafts. Vivian supported Liz’s transition, as did their five children, who learned to say “Mom!” loudly in the grocery store to avoid suspicion. All of the friends and family interviewed fondly remember Liz as the woman she was.

After years on the run from the FBI, Liz’s transition gave her relative peace and anonymity for a while, though that wasn’t the reason she made the transition. She met Dale Clifft’s three-wheeled car while living in Encino, California, and teamed up with him to develop The Dale, which she named after him. In 1974, Liz started the Twentieth Century Motor Car Corporation, named after a fictitious company in Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged”. (Liz had a great contempt for government interference in her life and affairs, for good reason.) By advertising at 70 miles per gallon, money started pouring in from investors big and small.

Interested in editing The Dale and Liz’s unique position as a woman in the auto industry, a local television reporter named Dick Carlson began an obsession with Liz. As a colleague at the time described it, “Dick’s alarm went off” when he shook his hand. Over the course of 27 TV segments, one of which won a Peabody Award, Dick Carlson ruthlessly dug into The Dale and Liz herself, ultimately presenting her as trans on the air.

The Dale’s limits eventually caught up with Liz, and Liz and her associates were charged with fraud. During a nine-month punitive trial, Liz defended herself against the allegations, but also against the media’s invasive fascination with her gender identity. Her gender was literally judged when she filed a petition to be called a woman throughout the proceedings, which she won. Much of Liz’s footage comes from on-camera interviews during this time, where she appears exhausted but lively, determined to clear her name and return her business to its former glory.

“She was on trial as a trans person,” Stryker explains. “If it was a fraud, then the car was a fraud.”

From its main subject, “The Lady and the Dale” shows how Carlson was the main driving force behind this story. He would later become professional tennis player Renée Richards, as he had done to Liz. Remarkably, Carlson sat down for interviews for this series, in which he constantly despises Liz and spits out hateful rhetoric. Just like he felt for Liz, something was wrong with Carlson. Ultimately, he is the father of Fox News host Tucker Carlson, whose vicious obsession with trans people continues to this day. A brief but powerful supercup, in which the red-faced faces and the high-pitched howls of the Carlsons blend together, shows how the cruel and unusual treatment the media gave Liz Carmichael is directly linked to her assault on trans rights today.

Liz Carmichael has traveled many miles across the United States, both its highways and its painful chapters. The Dale never made it into production, but Liz always found ways to survive. “The Lady and the Dale” weaves every incredible twist of fate into a stunning pastiche of industry and identity, nationally and personally. While many mysteries remain, Liz’s daughter Candi goes over the important things: “The woman was a woman. The car was a car. The rest is history.

Grade: A

“The Lady and The Dale” premieres on HBO on Sunday, January 31.

