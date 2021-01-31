What happened to the actor who played Pi in Pi’s life?





It didn’t take long for Suraj Sharma to follow her role in Life of Pi,and he immediately proved he could defend himself against the A-List actors as well as against the VFX Tigers. In 2014, Suraj Sharma performed alongside Mad MenJon Hamm in the Disney movie Million dollar arm,one of the best Disney movies that you can’t watch on Disney +. In the film, he plays real baseball player Rinku Singh, one of two athletes discovered after winning a reality TV contest. Then he started playing a range of roles, both in India and in Hollywood from the award-winning Sundance Film Festival drama.Umrikato hindi fantasy comedy Phillauri to campy sci-fi american horror storyHappy Day of the Dead 2U. Suraj Sharma has also made some big moves on the small screen. He had a memorable role in the fourth season of Country, playing CIA asset Aayan Ibrahim. From 2018 to 2020 he played the role of hacker Rakesh Singh in the CBS series God made me friendship, and last year he also starred in the first episode of the Apple TV + anthology series Little America. By the end of 2020, he had racked up 13 film and TV credits to his name, which is particularly impressive considering he has also started pursue higher education around the period Life of Pi released in theaters. In a recent interview with theDeccan HeraldSuraj Sharma has made it clear that he wants to expand his roles as a director. The actor has stated that he also hopes to direct films in the future, so we’re guessing we haven’t heard the latest from Suraj Sharma.

