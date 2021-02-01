Kat Dennings likes her Darcy Lewis Twitter emoji





Former Marvel Kat Dennings, who plays scientist Darcy Lewis, has expressed love for WandaVision’s Darcy Twitter emoji, a first for her character

Kat Dennings, alias WandaVisions Darcy Lewis, loves her new official MCU Twitter emoji. WandaVision is Disney + ‘s first Marvel TV series, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as Avengers Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively. While many new characters have been introduced, the series also features other familiar faces from the MCU, like Randall Park, who first appeared as Agent Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp,and Dennings, whose character was born in the first Thor movie. Twitter emojis to pair with hashtags have become a staple of any great moment in pop culture. Big studios like Marvel and Lucasfilm use them to promote new releases. Artist Truck Torrance, aka @ 100soft, works with these two companies to translate their characters into emojis in his “kawaii” style. With the release of episode 4 of WandaVision, which was exploring characters outside the spooky town of Westview, Torrance added three new emojis to the MCU collection: Jimmy Woo, Monica Rambeau, and Darcy Lewis. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: WandaVision: All Jimmy Woo Questions Answered Actress Darcy Dennings seems very happy with her new adorable Twitter emoji (above). She tweeted: “I HAVE A #DarcyLewis EMOJI ?! Goodbye, I passed away.Going straight to the source, she also shared with the artist how much she loved him (adding a crying emoji to underline). Torrance responded with some news –Darcy Lewis has a WandaVision Instagram sticker also. Dennings responded enthusiastically, “Aaahhhhh !!!“ Despite the fact that Darcy Lewis existed in the MCU long before Wanda or Vision, the latter couple have received the emoji treatment before, while Darcys emoji is all new to it. WandaVision. Of course, like Avengers, Wanda, and Vision are bigger characters. However, it also has to do with the fact that Darcys’ major appearances took place in 2011 and 2013 before Twitter emoji, also known as Hashflags, were a common marketing practice. Although hashflags made their debut for the 2010 World Cup, they didn’t become a popular branding strategy until around 2015. WandaVision fans have been trained to keep a close eye on Easter Eggs and any clues that might unravel the shows’ many mysteries. With this in mind, it might be wise to study the WandaVision the character emojis for clues, but it doesn’t seem like there is much to discover from the Darcys hashflag or the other supporting characters. That wouldn’t be totally out of the question, however: the next Black Widow movie emojis may have revealed a major spoiler for Rachel Weiszs’ character.) Either way, the Darcy emoji is a very cute companion for WandaVision and a great addition to the Marvel Cinematic Emoji Verse. Next: WandaVision Gives Thanos The Actual Aftermath Of Infinity War Snap Source: Kat dennings How Superman and Lois adopt Lois Lane differently from previous versions









