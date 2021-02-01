Sundance: Neon Nabs Alvin Ailey Dance Documentary ‘Ailey’





4:38 PM PST 01/31/2021



through



Etan Vlessing



The deal marks Neon’s second acquisition after picking up the ‘Flee’ animated doc.

Neon covered Jamila Wignots’ documentary Ailey, about dance and choreography legend Alvin Ailey, after its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The deal is Neon’s second at Sundance after securing the North American rights to To run away, an animated doc by Jonas Poher Rasmussen who counts Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as executive producers. Ailey debuted on Saturday as he presented audio interviews recorded over the last year of Ailey’s life and rare dance performances by the Ailey Company and first-hand testimonials. Ailey is a searing and inspiring tale of a visionary artistic genius who used his gift of dance and movement to express the experience of black Americans. Jamila Wignot has created an indelible portrait of the artist and her work and Neon is thrilled to be part of continuing her legacy by bringing this remarkable film to theaters across the country, ”said Darcy Heusel, Head of Impact and public engagement at Neon, a statement. In his early years as a dancer, Ailey worked on Hollywood productions, including those from 1952 Lydia Bailey and 1954 Carmen Jones. He later appeared on Broadway shows including Flower house, written by Truman Capote, and Sing, man, sing, with Harry Belafonte, and formed the Alvin AileyThe American Dance Theater troupe in 1958. The group became known as “The Cultural Ambassador of the World” due to their numerous tours abroad. Twenty-five years later Ailey He died in 1989 and received a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Barack Obama. Ailey is directed by Wignot, produced by Lauren DeFilippo and edited by Annukka Lilja. Rebecca Kent was an archival producer while Naiti Gmez was the cinematographer and Al Malonga was the production designer. Daniel Bernard Roumain composed the music. The film is produced by Insignia Films in association with American Masters Pictures, Ford Foundation’s JustFilms, ITVS, XTR, Impact Partners and Black Public Media. Stephen Ives, Amanda Pollak, Michael Kantor, Emily Blavatnik, Judy Kinberg, Sally Jo Fifer, Tony Hsieh, Roberto Grande, Mimi Pham, Bryn Mooser, Kathryn Everett, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous and Regina K. Scully produced the executive . The deal was negotiated by Ayo Kepher-Maat and Jeff Deutchman for Neon and Jason Ishikawa and Shane Riley of Cinetic on behalf of the filmmakers. Dogwoof manages international sales.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos