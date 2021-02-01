John Frey Dead: actor, writer and teacher of ‘Cabaret Maxime’ was 62





John Frey, actor, screenwriter, director and teacher known for the 2018 film “Cabaret Maxime”, died on January 23 from heart failure. He was 62 years old. Born in the Bronx, Frey graduated from the prestigious William Esper Actor Studio and had a 25-year international career in film, theater and television. Frey’s first acting and directing credits include “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”, “27 Wagons Full of Cotton”, “Miss Julie” and “Of Mice and Men”. His most recent project was that of actor and screenwriter for Bruno de Almeida’s film “Cabaret Maxime”, which won him the prize for best screenplay from the Portuguese Society of Authors. “A pure-hearted and generous-minded artist has been taken from us far too soon,” a representative from William Esper Studio said in a statement. “John was a critically acclaimed director, award-winning screenwriter, and one of the world’s most respected acting teachers. Frey first met Almeida in New York City, and the two collaborated on a total of five films prior to “Cabaret Maxime”: “On the Run” (1999), “The Collection” (2005), “The Lovebirds “(2009),” The Lecture “(2012) and” Operation Autumn “(2013). In addition to acting in all of these films, Frey is also credited as a writer on “The Collection”, “The Lovebirds” and “Operation Autumn”. Other credits for Frey include “The Hungry Ghosts” by Michael Imperioli, “15 months in May”, “Call Girl in Slow Motion” in Portugal, “The Wake” in Denmark and “Les Taxis Rouge” with Jean Reno in France. Frey’s TV actor credits include “Rescue Me” with Dennis Leary and the TV miniseries “Mata Hari” in Russia. In 2009, Frey moved to Lisbon, Portugal, where he opened the John Frey Studio for Actors and taught the Meisner technique to young actors. Frey also founded the Below the Belt theater company in 2013, where he has directed plays such as “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea” by John Patrick Shanley and “The Motherfucker With the Hat” by Stephen Adly Guirgis. Frey returned to New York in 2019 to join the faculty of William Esper Studio and taught there until his death. He was working on a screenplay on Herman Melville, the author of “Moby Dick”.







