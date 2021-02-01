If the latest reports have anything to say, popular Kollywood actor Vishal is set for his Bollywood debut. Interestingly, Vishal will foray into the Hindi film industry in a negative role. In another interesting update, the film Vishal will enter Bollywood with will be a remake of his 2018 Tamil hit, Irumbu Thirai (Abhimanyudu in Telugu).

Also, Bollywood star Sonu Sood will reprise the role of Vishal in the Hindi version of Irumbu Thirai and he will lock the horns with Vishal, who will play the role of Action King Arjun in the film. More details and an official announcement regarding this exciting project are expected. The Tamil version was led by PS Mithran and had Samantha as the female lead.

