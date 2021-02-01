





Thousands of people discover ice and snow sculptures during the annual Zehnder's Snowfest on Saturday, January 30, 2021 in Frankenmuth. (Katy [email protected])

Photo: (Katy Kildee/[email protected])



Photo: (Katy Kildee/[email protected])

Snowfest draws visitors to Frankenmuth from across the region

Crowds of people were in Frankenmuth last weekend, January 29-31, for the annual Zehnder’s Snowfest. Although the event has been reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has still drawn residents from all over Michigan, including Midland. Typically, the event is known to include entertainment, activities, heated tents, and fireworks. However, this year the main draws were ice and snow sculptures, carriage rides, and tents and tables where visitors could enjoy their local take out. Visitors also enjoyed downtown shopping and hot chocolate. And the reason people said they decided to attend was simply because it was just something to do, with many other in-person events having been canceled for safety reasons. “I work from home now and just needed to get out of the house,” said Kari Babcock, a Midland resident, who also took her two dogs out. “The three of us have been locked in the house for a week, just me working and they have to watch me do this.”



Babcock said she was surprised at how busy the festival was, but appreciated the fact that the temperature was cold enough to keep the sculptures from melting.

For Saginaw residents Mark Mohn and Lionel Baldwin, who together form a musical duo called The Neighbors, it was the most lucrative weekend of playing music in downtown Frankenmuth since June. They said they play there every weekend and are grateful to offer music during the festival.



“It’s definitely a lot smaller than it usually is, but considering the boundaries they had to jump through to make everything as safe as possible, I think they did a really good job including a bit of everything, ”Mohn said.

Bay City resident Destiny Grzegorczyk and her 12-year-old daughter Serenity Grzegorczyk enjoyed hot chocolate and sunny weather on Saturday. Destiny explained that they felt safe during the event in the midst of the pandemic and decided to attend to their mental well-being. She said Serenity was taking classes online so socializing was important to them. “You can only stay in the house for that long, especially in Michigan our winters are so long,” Destiny said. “And there is just so little going on right now. And it’s outside, so it’s relatively safe.

It was my first time attending the Serenity festival, who said she was excited to see the horses. However, her favorite part was a few new stuffed animals that she bought from a local store.

