Why the title “ Resurrections’ ‘is perfect for Neos’ comeback





The title of Matrix 4 was leaked online, and while it has not been confirmed by WB, the title appears to fit with Neo’s upcoming resurrection storyline.

The matrix 4‘sthe title may have been revealed as Matrix resurrections, which would suit Neos ‘return and follows the trend of the previous two sequel names, but it also hints that Neos’ return might not last forever. At the end of Matrix revolutions, Neo traded his own life for the peace between humans and machines – albeit a temporary peace. Rather than allowing Agent Smith to consume everything, Neo made a deal with Source that would save the world, at a cost: Neo would have to enter the Matrix and be assimilated by Smith, killing his form in the Matrix as well. than his physical body in the real world. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Neo sacrificed himself to destroy Smith something that Smith couldn’t predict or prevent because he couldn’t understand the concept of free will. The Matrix was restarted a seventh time, but the game had changed. Humans can now leave the Matrix, and the programs within the Matrix can evolve. A children’s program called Sati has served as proof that Matrix programs can reproduce, which is functionally unnecessary and can only be explained by programs like her parents who are taught to form emotional attachments to love. Related: Matrix: Morpheus Told Neo He Wasn’t The First (Before The Architect) From themes of love, free will and self-sacrifice to biblical names like Zion and Nebuchadnezzar, the Matrix trilogy contains many obvious parallels with Christian theology and now The matrixseries introduced the biblical concept of the resurrection. Ever since Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back and The matrix 4 takes place after Matrix 3, it is indeed confirmed that Neo and Trinity will both be resurrected. But while the title Matrix resurrectionswould tie the series even more to Biblical themes, it also implies that Neosreturn might not last. Neos’ identity as One has long been compared to other Christ characters in fiction like Harry Potter, Aslan, and Superman. Each of these characters is dead and resurrected, but the archetype has been used so often in popular fiction that it has become a predictable trope. TheMatrix 4could reverse the trope and include an aspect of Christian theology that is rarely included in popular fiction alongside the resurrection: the ascension. After Neo sacrifices himself to save mankind, for which he probably obtained the resurrection, he can move on to some kind of high plane of existence in Matrix resurrections. Neos story could end for good by the time the credits roll TheMatrix 4He fulfilled his purpose and rose to the challenge of becoming the One, breaking the endless cycle of control in the real world and within the Matrix, and sacrificing himself to do so. Neos’ return to Matrix 4 obviously means there is some sort of unfinished business for him, but now there are a limited number of satisfying ways the Neos arc can end. It wouldn’t make sense for Neo to die again or live a life in the Matrix, but he arguably doesn’t belong in the real world either. Instead, there might be another place for Neo to go, leaving the established realities within. The Matrix series and ascent to a new reality. More: Matrix: Who Unleashed Morpheus From The Machines? Matrix 4 title reportedly revealed [Updated]

