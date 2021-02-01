Sundance Film Festival Goes Virtual With National Screenings





Thousands of people flock to the Sundance Film Festival each year to watch films at theaters like the Egyptian Theater. This year, moviegoers can enjoy Sundance virtually or at any of the participating theaters across the country. (Arthur Mola / Invision / AP, file) The 2021 Sundance Film Festival takes place during the global pandemic by going virtual and bringing in-person viewings to arthouse theaters across the country. The festival opened on January 28 with a welcome from actor and director Robert Redford and will run through February 3. Sundance maintains the spirit of Park City’s Main Street virtually this year. Each morning kicks off online with Sundance Dailies, where Festival Director Tabitha Jackson briefs viewers on the day’s big events. Audible presents the Cinema Caf where people can participate in an online conversation on hot topics from thought leaders. The festival will conclude with a virtual awards ceremony where viewers can see which films and directors will receive the highest honors and awards. There are also opportunities across the country to safely experience Sundance in person. Sundance has partnered with more than 25 art and movie theaters across the country to bring the festival to local theaters in cities like Nashville, New Orleans, San Francisco and Minneapolis. The SIE Theater in Denver presents live screenings of Sundance films to give its community the festival experience. I worked with the programmers at Sundance to identify films that would work for our audiences, so it was a collaborative process, said Denver Films artistic director Matthew Campbell. We certainly have films that are limited to our audience. Creating this Sundance experience in person wasn’t easy. Denver Film has been working with Sundance since October 2020. Tickets are sold in groups of ten. Groups are made up of friends and family and they will have a space to socially distance themselves. We definitely follow local, state, and CDC guidelines as part of the experience we provide, ”said Campbell. “It’s in person but it’s very limited.” The Salt Lake Film Society is also involved with Sundance in a unique way this year. Rather than presenting the films in person, the Salt Lake Film Society will participate in a program called Beyond Film. There will be four panel discussions with filmmakers that audiences can listen to virtually on the Sundance portals. We normally screen films in our theaters for Sundance every year. We are allocating four screens to do this out of our seven, but this year we are participating through the satellite screen program that Sundance has put in place, said Barb Guy, director of public relations and marketing for the film company. We have learned lessons that we will never let go. The entire festival is currently live, including live premieres and Q&A. Single movie tickets can be purchased online for as little as $ 15. For more details on how to enjoy the Sundance Film Festival, check out his website.

