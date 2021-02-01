NBCUniversal commits to auditioning disabled actors and performers





NBCUniversal is committed to auditioning actors with disabilities for each of the studio’s future productions, with the goal of leveling the playing field when it comes to portraying people with disabilities on screen. As reported by People, the engagement was made following a request from Ruderman Family Foundation, an organization for the defense of people with disabilities, which is committed to fighting for authentic representation. Foundation president Jay Ruderman said in a statement via People, “The Ruderman Family Foundation is delighted to see NBCUniversal commit to our guidelines and do more to include people with disabilities in their productions. The statement continued, “By having such an influential entity like NBCUniversal take this bold stand, we hope to continue to see others join us in striving to create more opportunities for people with disabilities in entertainment.” A 2018 study by the Ruderman Family Foundation revealed, “In 2018, 12% of all characters with disabilities were authentically cast, which is an increase from the 5% representation rate seen in 2016.” Hopefully, thanks to promises from big studios like NBCUniversal, artists with disabilities will have access to more equitable opportunities to work in the entertainment industry. Film, TV and Streaming Executive Vice President of Inclusion Janine Jones-Clark said via People, “NBCUniversal remains committed to creating content that authentically reflects the world we live in and increasing opportunities for people with disabilities is an integral part of it. We are proud to join the Ruderman Family Foundation’s commitment, as calls for action like theirs are important and kept the industry accountable for the work we still need to do to see systemic change. “ As previously stated by The Hollywood Reporter, in 2019, CBS made a commitment to “improve the inclusion of people with disabilities in Hollywood,” in response to a request from the Ruderman Family Foundation. As such, NBCUniversal’s announcement is a positive step towards more accurate representation of people with disabilities in the industry, and I hope even more studios will follow. However, there is still a long way to go. According to Forbes, a recent study supported by UK television networks “found that people with disabilities make up only 5.2% of the off-screen workforce and 7.8% on-screen.” Amy mackelden

Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the Weekend Writer at HarpersBAZAAR.com, where she writes about entertainment, celebrity news, beauty and fashion.

