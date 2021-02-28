‘Murder Show’ on ‘SNL’ perfectly explains women’s obsession with real crime





Stand aside, Zillow junkies. The next viral hit of “Saturday Night Live” is devoted to the inexplicable obsession of women with murder. The sketch show’s last night episode, hosted by Nick Jonas, featured another music video that made true crime fans feel called the best way. The lyrics perfectly illustrate how, after a long day, all you want to do sometimes is binge on a documentary about a serial killer. Chloe Fineman is getting ready for a night watching the real crime. The sketch, well titled Murder show, played Chloe Fineman, Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim and Melissa Villaseor with Jonas as a Finemans partner. Jonas kicks off the sketch by telling Fineman he’s leaving, inquiring about his plans for the evening. Fineman shrugs, telling Jonas that she’ll probably finish her job and relax. I have all night to relax and take care of myself, the only way I know how, say Nwodim, Villaseor and McKinnon as the screen moves towards them in their respective homes. McKinnon takes his remote and immediately turns on Netflix, a hub for real crime shows, including last month’s “Night Stalker”. I’m going to watch a murder show, the women sing together. Netflix, Showtime, HBO and Dateline, YouTube, Hulu is my favorite thing to do. Kate McKinnon in the “Murder Show” sketch on “SNL”. Each member of the cast goes into great detail about some of the heinous crimes they know about, usually while doing other mundane tasks. Fineman folds up his pajamas as Villaseor curls up on the couch, eating a slice of pizza, and McKinnon text his sister about her baby. At one point, Nwodim even sings, They dig up bodies and do an autopsy. Boring, wake me up when its Munchausen by proxy. (If you know, you know.) Ego Nwodim in “Muder Shows” on “SNL”. Of course, a sketch of the real crime wouldn’t be complete without popping up podcasts. As soon as I’m done, I listen to a podcast on the same guy that I just watched because now I’m completely in the rabbit hole, the cast is singing. Jonas ends up walking into Fineman as a gruesome crime scene flashes on their TV, and she admits everything she’s only watched murder shows all night. Nick Jonas hosted and performed as a musical guest on last night’s episode of “SNL”. You realize there is a type of show that is even better than murder shows, right? Jonas answers. The pop star immediately bursts into song, belting out, have you heard of the cult shows? The clip then switches to Jonas dancing as he is dressed as the subject of the recent HBO documentary series “The Vow”. Descending into the real crime den is especially relevant when we are all staying home more than usual because of COVID-19. I only have two modes. Zillow and Murder Show, a fan commented on YouTube, a reference to the “SNL” sketch that poked fun at 30s and their real estate fantasies. “So it’s not just my wife,” another joked. A person tweeted, “SNL didn’t have to go that hard with Murder Show but I’m so glad they did.” “I FEEL SO SEEN !!” someone else added.







