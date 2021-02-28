Actor Dulhe Raja reveals he wrote lyrics for his 15-16 hit songs

In the last Indian Idol 12 episode, megastar Govinda was seen with Shakti Kapoor as guests. The episode was full of entertainment and laughter riots. Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa joined in the laughter and roller coaster by replacing Aditya Narayan for one episode. On the Indian Idol episode 12 on Saturday, Govinda greeted with his hit songs and audiences witnessed his incredible comedic timing with Shakti Kapoors. The duo had a blast in the past. Also Read – Aly Goni Gets The Best Birthday Gifts From His Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, Check Out Her Gifts

While sharing memories of the '90s, Govinda revealed that when he was in his prime, he had written 15 to 16 hit songs. When I was in my rush hour, 15 to 16 hit songs were written by me. I had warned the lyricists that one day I would reveal this truth, Govinda said. Even his dialogue Deewana Mastana was written by him.

Later, Shakti Kapoor was heard that his famous character Raja Babus was suggested by the legendary actor and also said he owed him this.

Govinda shared a photo of the sets from Indian Idol. He can be seen wearing a white shirt with a blue colored blazer and black pants. He had a serious look as he posed in his vanity. As for the caption, Govinda wrote: I had an amazing time being invited to the sets of # IndianIdolSeason12. I had the chance to attend the talented group of singers, a truly overwhelming experience. Watch me attend IndianIdol Season 12 soon.

Govinda and Shakti will be seen performing a gala with the star cast of the comedy. Are you excited about this? Tell us in the comments.