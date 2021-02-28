Watch Nick Jonas debut in Spaceman, This Is Heaven on SNL

Nick Jonas performed his single “Spaceman” for the first time and debuted the new song “This Is Heaven” while doubling down as musical guest and host on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

Both tracks will appear on Jonas’ next album Astronaut, scheduled for March 12. On “This Is Heaven”, SNL Music director Lenny Pickett – typically seen sitting behind the host during the opening monologue, before Covid – made a surprise appearance during the show to deliver the track’s saxophone solo.

As Jonas explained in an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, the songs on the album were inspired by the isolation he felt during the coronavirus quarantine and his desire to join his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. .

“So ‘Spaceman’ came to my mind because I was like, ‘What’s the one thing we’ve all felt during that time? It’s just completely disconnected from the world, ”Jonas said. “We’ve gotten so used to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think what keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of ​​knowing that there will be a tomorrow. when it’s not our reality, and I think the whole work takes that into account. “

With Jonas – who also made his SNL debut host in addition to his second round as a solo musical guest – at the helm, the episode leaned heavily on music-themed sketches, including a talk show hosted by Dionne Warwick where Jonas appeared as himself alongside Melissa Villasenor’s (Pete Davidson) Dua Lipa and Machine Gun Kelly:

Jonas was also featured in a musical sketch with a bachelor party:

With Nick Jonas back on his own, he used his opening monologue to assure his brother Kevin that the Jonas Brothers don’t go their separate ways: