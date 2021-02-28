Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan shares close ties with her siblings, including her cousin Inaaya, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Recently, Sara shared some adorable photos with her little sister in which the two are all smiles.
In the photo, the girls look adorable with the two seen kissing. Sara is seen in an olive green off-the-shoulder outfit. Inaaya, on the other hand, looked pretty in a dress.
Sharing the photos, Sara wrote: “Sister to sister we will always be, a couple of nuts in the family tree”
Sara had visited the residence of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan two days ago to meet the new member of the family. After that, she flew to Rajasthan with her mother Amrita Singh to visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah.
In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan will then be seen in the film Foreign due out on August 6th. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
