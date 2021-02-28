Travel TV series ‘Stanley Tucci: In Search of Italy’ draws rave reviews





One of the most popular TV shows right now is a six-part travel documentary that garners rave reviews and rave reviews. Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy airs Sunday nights on CNN at 9 p.m. EST. Tucci, the Oscar nominated actor, narrates, co-produces and stars in the series as he explores various regions of Italy with an emphasis on the food in each region and how it relates to history. from Italy. THE ADVERTISEMENT According to Hollywood Commercial Publication Deadline, the six-part series was quickly renewed for a second season after just two episodes. The show debuted on February 14, with 1.52 million viewers, according to Nielsen Fast National. The February 21 episode drew 1.64 million, according to Nielsen live data plus the same day. Those are strong numbers for a cable news channel, and most impressively, the show topped ratings every night in the key advertiser demographic of adults aged 25 to 54. So far, the series has shown Tucci visiting Naples and the Amalfi Coast in the first episode, and Rome in the second episode. Tonight, February 28, Tucci heads to the city considered to be the food capital of Italy Bologna. In all three March episodes, Tucci takes viewers to Milan, Tuscany and Sicily. For tourists keen to visit Italy, for foodies keen to sample some of the best recipes in the world and for historians hoping to see culture and architecture up close and personal, this is a delightful hour of television and addictive. Tucci, who grew up in New York, is the perfect host. You never feel like you’re watching a leading actor go through the paces of a documentary, but rather a true tourist who wanted to visit their homeland and explore how different regions embrace different foods. The segment with the Amalfi Coast and the lemons growing there and used for the Italian liqueur Limoncello was fascinating. The Wall Street Journal called the series succulent. On the popular Rotten Tomatoes website, which compiles reviews from professional critics and the general public, audiences gave the show an 88% approval rating. One viewer commented on the site that he had already fallen in love with the first two episodes. The series is unlike any other travel or cooking show. I love Tucci’s approach: classic regional dishes and the social structures around them. He and the people he meets reflect on food and their regions with joy, great pride, and that bittersweet mix of affection and longing that each of us has for a home that has spanned decades (or millennia). ) change, gentrification and resilience. Can’t wait to have more.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos