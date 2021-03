D’Angelo Launches New Music, Welcomes HER, Redman, Method Man During Verzuz Live Stream [Watch]

Angelo was the featured musical guest of what was a very special edition of the popular Verzuz series of live performances on Saturday night, where the famous recluse singer hosted special guests in his ensemble broadcast live from the historic Apollo Theater At New York. Throughout his DAngelo and his friends Verzuz setw which differed significantly from the artist’s standard format of the virtual performance seriesAngelo sit-in welcomed by jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, Escape Guitarist 2020 HER, Method man, and Red man, which each helped the singer deliver a mix of new originals, old fan favorites, and notable covers. After a long DJ set to open the two hour stream, DAngelo finally appeared in a large black fur coat (duh) and sat behind the piano where he greeted Keyon Herrold to help kick off the performance with a new original untitled. DAngelo then gave his point of view on Smokey robinsons Cruisin ‘before continuing with some original songs from the Brown sugar tracklist including Alright, Lady, and Me and These Dreamin Eyes of Mine. DAngelo then welcomed Method Man and Redman to help play on the VoodooLeft and Right track, after which Method Man stayed on stage to help sing along to Break Ups 2 Make Ups. Related: DAngelo Launches Sonos Radio Station, Chat With Prince & George Clinton, More DAngelo continued with solo interpretations of songs from hisBlack messiah album including 1000 deaths, back to the future, pt. 1, and Sugah Daddy, who were followed by others Voodoo tracks Devils Pie, One Mo Gin, Chicken Grease and Feel Like Makin Love. After his solo performance of Spanish Joint, DAngelo went on to host HER on stage for his own acoustic performance of Best Part from his self-titled 2017 album. The two then delivered a duet on Nothing Even Matters, a song DAngelo performed on and which first appeared on Ms. Lauryn Hillacclaimed 1998 album, Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation. The webcast ended with performances by The Root, Brown Sugar and Untitled (How Does It Feel). Review itDAngelo and his friends Saturday’s performance by Verzuz in the Instagram video player below. Setlist: DAngelo and his friends | Apollo Theater | New York, New York State | 02/27/21 Set: New Untitled Song *, Cruisin (cover of Smokey Robinson), Très bien, Lady, Me and those Dreamin Eyes of Mine, Left & Right ^ !, Break Ups 2 Make Ups ^, 1000 Deaths, Back to the Future, Pt. 1, Sugah Daddy, Devils Pie, One Mo Gin, Chicken Grease, Feel Like Makin Love, Jonz in My Bonz, Really Love, Another Life, Send It On, Spanish Joint, Best Part%, Nothing even Matters% (Mme Lauryn Hill cover), The Root, Brown Sugar, Untitled (How it feels) Notes:

* with Keyon Harrold

^ w / Method Man

! with Redman

% w / HER







