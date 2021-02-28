Lady Gaga’s stolen dogs are back, Gaga calls injured dog walker a ‘hero’

Lady Gaga’s two French Bulldogs were found unharmed after being stolen in a violent street robbery on Wednesday evening.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a woman brought the dogs to the LAPD Olympic Community Police Station at around 6 p.m. PT on Friday and Gaga’s representatives were on hand to confirm they were the animals. company of the singer. The identity of the woman and the whereabouts of the animals will be kept confidential due to the ongoing criminal investigation and for her safety, police said.

It is not known how the woman came into possession of the dogs, but police sourcestold TMZthey believe she is a good Samaritan woman who was not involved in the theft of animals.

What happened to Lady Gaga’s dog walker?

On Wednesday evening, a suspicious man shot and injured Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer and stole two of her three French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav. The third dog, Miss Asia, was not taken. The theft occurred in Hollywood at around 9:40 p.m. PT, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, and the suspect used a semi-automatic handgun and fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima at four. doors.

Ahorrible home surveillance videoobtained by TMZ shows a man jumping out of a car and confronting the dog walker saying, “Give him up”. The men struggle and a gunshot is heard, like the howls of a dog and the cries of panic from the injured victim. “Help me, I was shot. I was shot, ”he shouts, lying on the ground. “Oh my God.” A neighbor can be tough to help Fischer.

Fischer is in stable condition with injuries described as non-fatal, according to apolice statement Friday evening. Police describe the two theft suspects as between 20 and 25 years old.

Lady Gaga’s reaction to the crime

The singer herself is filming a movie in Italy (see below for details), but on Friday she opened up about the attack for the first time, in an Instagram post.

“My heart is sick and I pray that my family will be whole again with an act of kindness,” Lady Gaga posted, accompanied by a photo of the dogs. She offered a reward of $ 500,000 for the safe return of the animals.

Gaga went on to praise the injured dog walker, writing, “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You are forever a hero.”

Why would someone steal French Bulldogs?



In short, they are valuable and sought after. Puppies typically sell for between $ 1,500 and $ 3,000, but they can sell for a lot more. This is not the first time that French Bulldogs, known as Frenchies, have been stolen. In November, two French bulldogs were reported stolen from the backyard of a residence in Daly City, just south of San Francisco. And last month, a woman from San Francisco said she was violently assaulted and had her Stolen 6 month old French Bulldog.

French Bulldogs have large ears, large square heads, and a compact muscular body. The American Kennel Club describes the breed as “one of the most popular small dog breeds in the world, especially among city dwellers. The Frenchie is playful, alert, adaptable, and completely irresistible.”

Where is Lady Gaga now?

The performer is currently in Rome filming the new gucci movie, on the famous dynasty of the fashion family. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, Italian socialite and ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating the murder of her husband in 1995. Maurizio had two daughters with Reggiani, but he left her for another woman. Ridley Scott will direct the film, based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed.

Her fans took to the singer’s social media accounts to express their grief over the attack.

“Sorry to read this. Hope your babies will be back with you soon,” one fan wrote on one. Instagram image of Gaga and her dogs.

The singer’s father, Joe Germanotta, spoke with the New York Post.

“We’re just sick of it, it’s really horrible,” Germanotta said. “It is as if someone has taken one of your children.”

Who is the injured dog walker?

According to the New York Post, Ryan Fischer, 30, recently moved from New York to Los Angeles. One of his Instagram pages, Valley of the Dogs, features photos of what appear to be Gaga’s dogs, as well as many other dogs.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Division, Special Robbery Section, seek the public’s assistance in providing any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of street theft suspects violent, “said the LAPD press release.