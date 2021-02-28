Horoscope today: astrological prediction for March

All zodiac signs have their own unique characteristics and traits that define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day knowing already what to expect? Read on to find out if the odds will be in your favor today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A memorable experience awaits those who spend an exotic vacation. The possibility of owning real estate may come to you soon. The figure and physique you are trying to achieve are likely to come true with regular workouts. The financial conditions of a transaction are likely to be settled. Professionals may find the day a little more hectic than usual. Your ideas on the social front will likely be appreciated. The family will support you the most in everything you do.

Focus of love: Your plans to date your sweetheart may need to be postponed to another day due to circumstances beyond your control.

Lucky color: Golden brown

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac today: Libra and Aquarius

Beware of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A family outing may have to be missed due to a prior commitment. There is a lot of fun in store for those who travel to meet a loved one. Taking possession of an apartment is likely for some. You might feel the urge to become more socially active, but those around you may not be overly enthusiastic. Regular workouts will help you stay in shape. Money is likely to grow with wise investments. Managers at work can punch holes in the task at hand and get you started over.

Focus of love: Wedding bells can ring for those eligible.

Lucky color: red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac today: Aquarius and Leo

Beware of: Aries

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Professionals can become frustrated by the slow pace of their progress. A family reunion will be an opportunity to meet everyone. Someone can invite you on an interesting trip. Discussing property issues with someone knowledgeable is okay, but answers your own call. You have to take positive steps towards perfect health. You will be able to successfully overcome the temptation to splurge and achieve a healthy bank balance.

Focus of love: Someone you’re in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky color: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac today: Pisces and Libra

Beware of: Taurus

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Housewives may find it too difficult to make changes at home on the suggestions of other family members. If you are thinking about the holidays, this is a great day to get started. A decision regarding ownership will turn out in your favor. You can opt to do something social to raise money for a cause. You can safely say goodbye to an old disease that has been bothering you for a long time. An important project or mission that you had hoped for presents itself professionally.

Focus of love: The partner may be in the mood for romance today, so don’t disappoint and plan something special!

Lucky color: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac today: Taurus and Scorpio

Beware of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you may decide on a change of job, but think a little more, if only to see if the grass is actually greener on the other side of the fence! Those trying to make a fresh start may face unforeseen obstacles. Buying or developing property is on the cards for some. Networking will be of immense help to those who want a prized display. Self-control and an active lifestyle are likely to have a positive impact on your health. Good financial management will help avoid a looming financial crisis.

Focus of love: Your efforts to impress the one you love can earn you a night out.

Lucky color: Parrot green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac today: Gemini and Libra

Beware of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): There are family issues that can bother you and need to be addressed immediately. Some of you will have the opportunity to visit an exciting place today. If you have to buy a property, now is a good time to start. There are some good health options you choose that will keep you in good physical condition. Money loaned to someone in good faith cannot be returned. You’ll need to be at your best to get a deal in your professional favor.

Focus of love: The romance at this point may not tip over, but give it more time.

Lucky color: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac today: Scorpio and Libra

Beware of: Sagittarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you are likely to make a professional mark today. You will need to manage your funds well to organize a family function. Those who undertake a long journey will need to be well prepared for emergencies. Buying a house or an apartment is possible. The more you are interested in others, the more they will be interested in you. People with allergies will need to be very careful about what they eat today. Your analytical mind and your analytical mind are likely to attract wealth.

Focus of love: Lovers can experience turbulence in their relationship.

Lucky color: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: g

Friendly numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac today: Taurus and Scorpio

Beware of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): It will be a good idea to confide in parents rather than getting proper advice. Someone may force you to go with them to a place you are reluctant to go. Layout plans for the house could begin soon. You manage to make good progress in everything you do today. A new exercise routine will work very well to improve your health. The good advice of a friend can make a big difference in your income. Your networking skills will be useless to get a better job.

Focus of love: Now is the time to ask your loved one.

Lucky color: Electric blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac today: Gemini and Pisces

Beware of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Excitement on the domestic front prevails when a family member returns home after a long time. A long trip can be boring and tiring. Developing a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. Today you will be able to focus on your positive strengths. You will successfully free yourself from all illnesses and lead a happy and healthy life. A wise investment made before promises rich returns. You will have to be mindful to attack someone at work.

Focus of love: A thoughtful gift from a lover is likely to make your day!

Lucky color: Bronze

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly numbers: 1, 10.11

Friendly Zodiac today: Scorpio and Aries

Beware of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An initiative taken by you on the family front will be appreciated by all. An exciting excursion or an expedition is planned for some young people. A property can start to give good returns. Some of you will likely be honored in a function or invited to a conference. You will be successful in returning to your healthy habits after staying in the weather for a short time. Money will not be a problem as the gains stabilize. Things seem to be improving both personally and professionally.

Focus of love: Some of you may feel a little romantically frustrated because things are not moving.

Lucky color: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly numbers: 9.11

Friendly Zodiac today: Sagittarius and Leo

Beware of: fish

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Money is likely to slowly disappear, leaving your coffers empty. Product manufacturers will need to improve the quality of their products to be successful. Housewives can get frustrated if the change of scenery doesn’t happen quickly! It will be fun to travel with your loved ones today. You will need to keep a check on the property you are renting. You will be a pillar of strength for a friend or business associate. Controlling excess will help you stay in shape.

Focus of love: A chance for a romantic date finally arrives.

Lucky color: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac today: Virgo and Sagittarius

Beware of: Aries

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to achieve something great socially with family support. A pleasant trip is on the program. There is a good chance of acquiring a property. A socially exciting event is likely, but you might miss a part of it. You are likely to enjoy good health just by maintaining a regular routine. A nice commission in a deal is likely to make your bank balance healthy. Marketing staff can expect a challenging yet exciting assignment.

Focus of love: A candlelight dinner, soft music or whatever you have in mind will do the trick to please the lover!

Lucky color: Smoky gray

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac today: Libra and Aquarius

Beware of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at [email protected] or [email protected]

