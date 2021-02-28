Why Teresa Giudice invented the Jackie cheating rumor





Teresa Giudice did something fishy in order to maintain her place in The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Will there be any consequences?

Fans were shocked to learn that The Real Housewives from New JerseyOG Teresa Giudice decided to make up the Jackie Goldschneider cheating rumor. She would have done it to stay relevant. The mother of four found herself in hot water after trying to turn the tide on an unsuspecting Jackie Goldschneider. There may be consequences. Giudice has been at the forefront of drama since she started the series. While she used to play the beast, fans now know she’s as devious as a fox. She recently bought a new mini-mansion with her boyfriend Luis and became a property manager overnight. After Joe Giudice got into trouble with the United States government to avoid paying taxes (and spent time behind bars), he was released from Immigration and Customs and returned to his home country of origin, Italy. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: RHOD: Why Tiffany Moon Might Not Return For A Second Year Season AsPage six clearly, Giudice was afraid to be “chopped” a spectacle. She felt she needed a hell of a script to keep her relevant. Divorcing her ex-husband Joe Giudice was not enough. So she invented the cheating scandal just to get more air time. The Housewife has been a staple of the franchise since 2009, but when it comes to fueling the drama, she’s done a dirty job in recent years. Page six reported that the 48-year-old made up the rumor about her castmate because she feared she would be banned from the show. A source close to the reality TV star said: “She’s being watched by the network and needed a story to stir the pot. She had no evidence that he cheated and made up the story because Bravo got rid of the original ‘Housewives’.” While Giudice’s fears are legitimate, fans are in dismay. They can’t believe she would make up such a rumor. It is a fact that wealthy reality TV star Teresa receives a large sum of money to appear on the show. The Bravo network may be looking to cut expenses. Fans will recall Giudice revealed at the season premiere that she heard Evan Goldschneider screw around with other women at her gym, but had no receipt to substantiate this story. Goldschneider confronted her at Margaret Joseph’s house, where everything went wrong. Bravo fans are set for a season filled with drama. Next: RHOC: Is Kelly Dodd Black? His ethnicity explained The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST on Bravo Source: Page six 90 Day Fianc: Why Fans Think Danielle Is Used For A Single Life

About the Author Jennifer o'brien

(2071 Articles published)

Jennifer is an avid reality TV fan and is fluent in all of the Real Housewife dramas as well as the ups and downs of the 90 Day Fiance sagas. When she’s not writing, she enjoys traveling the world in search of the best beaches! Jennifer has been writing for over 15 years and would love nothing more than to sit down with the women at RHONY for “Make It Nice”. More from Jennifer O’Brien







