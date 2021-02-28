Emmanuel Acho will host the Bachelor Television special





Emmanuel Acho, author and former National Football League player, will host a special after The Bachelor finale after longtime show host Chris Harrison said he was stepping down after doing so. comments dismissive of racism. Mr. Acho, who wrote the book Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man and hosts a show of the same name, said in a statement that it was both an honor and a privilege to host the hour-long special on March 15. This is an incredibly pivotal episode of one of the most famous shows in television history, he said. The installment of a black host concludes a season that featured the ABC franchises’ first Black Bachelor Matt James, but was also overshadowed by a string of controversies amid calls from show fans to step up efforts in favor diversity and inclusion.

Mr. Harrisons hiatus came after a meeting starring Rachel L. Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, in which Mr. Harrison defended the racist actions of one of this season’s three finalists. The After the Final Rose special will cover current events regarding the franchise, ABC said in a statement, as well as conversations between Mr. Acho, Mr. James and the three finalists. One of the finalists, Rachael Kirkconnell, has been criticized for photos that recently surfaced, including one attending a plantation-themed ball in the Old South. Ms Kirkconnell apologized in a Instagram post, saying, I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist. Mr. James mentionned that the interview between Mr Harrison and Ms Lindsay was unsettling and painful to watch, adding that it clearly reflected a much larger issue that The Bachelor franchise had failed to adequately address in years. Mr. Harrison, who is still listed as the host of the show on his website, apologized, writing on Instagram that his comments, as well as his use of the term aroused by the police to defend Ms Kirkconnell, were unacceptable.

Mrs. Lindsay had suggested last week that Mr. Acho would be fantastic as the host of the special because he was so outspoken about racial injustice, for social justice, and that is about the person who said I can having these uncomfortable conversations and people trust them. Mr. Acho said on Instagram about the announcement: I love to be a bridge for reconciliation. Our world is disconnected and divided, my goal is to unify. Mr. Acho, an analyst at Fox Sports, is a former linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles football teams. He left the NFL in 2016 to join ESPN as an analyst. His YouTube show, Uncomfortable conversations with a black man, has covered topics such as Police, National Anthem protests and Karens & Cancel Culture. An episode titled A Conversation with the Police has over two million views.







