Make black lives, not just black plagues, matter on stage

When it comes to theater, the pandemic has been a paradox, reducing life to lockdown bubbles and at the same time broadening horizons. When you can stream plays from Europe as easily as from Brooklyn, the world feels more interconnected than it once was bound by human bonds.

But also by links of inhumanity, as shown by two recent pieces from London. Typical, by Ryan Calais Cameron, is based on the case of Christopher Alder, a British Nigerian who died in police custody in 1998. His brutal strength underscores the universality of racist violence. Anthem, by Lolita Chakrabarti, is a more subtle and sought-after look at the tragedies that plague black men who see racism as the least of their problems.

Both are striking, although the take differs. Typical of the Soho theater, starts with an alarm clock ringing and continues ringing for 60 minutes. Not that you understood, at first, the nature of his warning. When we meet him, Alder didn’t name any names in the play but is vividly embodied by British actor, television host and rapper Richard Blackwood is in a happy mood, getting dressed and getting ready for an evening of dancing and drinking.

Like many pieces for one man, Typical is a continuous interior monologue; the character of Alder recounts his day as if he was keeping a minute-by-minute journal in lightly rhymed and animated verses. Jump on the jump rope, he said, deciding not to exercise. Stand on the mat sit / step over those weights waiting in hope.