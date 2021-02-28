10 movies to watch next on Disney +

The 1997 adaptation of Cinderella, starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, made its debut on Disney +. Fans of fairy tales should stream these similar films.

Over the past few weeks, Disney + subscribers have been ecstatic to finally get to watch the 1997 Cinderella film with Brandy and Whitney Houston. The movie was made for the perfect watch for Valentine’s Day and many fans who enjoyed the movie growing up were delighted to find it just as magical and romantic as they remembered it.

But as always, when people finish watching a great movie, they often wonder what to look for next. If you’re looking for movies that have similarities to this Cinderella adaptation, here are some of the best options currently available on Disney +.

ten A Wrinkle in Time (2018)

While A wrinkle in time is very different from Cinderellafairy tale, it has some similarities in that it has a diverse cast. The Brandy Cinderella The film really stood out from other classic fairy tale adaptations because it didn’t have an all-white cast, and that’s one of the reasons it’s so loved by so many people. A wrinkle in time Oprah also has as a powerful figure who is closest to Whitney Houston as a fairy godmother.

9 Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Cinderella fans will also enjoy other princess tales or fairy tales. While the 2015 live-action Cinderella is no longer on Disney +, the best thing to do is The beauty and the Beast. This live-action remake of classic animated stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, and while the signing isn’t as good as Brandys, the musical numbers are still fun and easily recognizable.

8 Into the woods (2014)

While the more traditional fairy tale stories where everyone gets their happy ending are great, sometimes it’s good to turn things around. Based on the Stephen Sondheim musical of the same name,In the woods still has all the elements of a fun musical, and the first half or first act of the movie seems to go as you might expect. However, things changed completely in the second half as it’s clear that what comes after the happy ending isn’t always so great. In addition, the character of Cinderella makes an appearance.

7 Sleeping Beauty (1959)

While the live-action versions of the princess stories are great in many ways, there is something particularly nostalgic and thrilling about the animated versions. The Sleeping Beauty feels overwhelmed in some ways as this was a Disney debut movie, but it will remind adult viewers of childhood.

For those looking for a simple movie that has all the tropes of a fairy tale, The Sleeping Beauty is a good review although it is not as avant-garde as some of the other options available.

6 The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Disney could still have a lot more diversity in its films, but the studio’s more recent animated films have done a little better. The princess and the Frog has one of the best Disney Princess characters with Tiana, and her love affair with Prince Naveen is really sweet. It’s unfortunate that these incredible black characters spend most of the movie as frogs, but it’s still worth givingThe princess and the Froga watch because the characters themselves are great.

5 The Princess Diaries (2001)

While many of these recommendations are the more traditional animated fairy tales or their live-action remakes, movies like the 1997 Cinderellaor The diary of a princessprove that an unconventional fairy tale can be just as good.

The diary of a princessis a fun, more modern take of a princess story, and Anne Hathaway shines as insecure Mia Thermopolis. This light and fun story is sure to warm your heart.

4 Mulan (1998)

While princesses who fall in love can be romantic to watch, sometimes it’s nice to engage in a different kind of story. Mulan has the musical elements and an eventual love story that many expect from Disney, but it also has a more individualistic princess heroine who is not defined by her bond to a prince.

That way it’s similar to BrandysCinderellabecause his performance makes the character a bit more autonomous and able to stand on his own feet.

3 Ever After (1998)

For fans of Cinderella stories, Ever After is another classic that many people adore. Starring Drew Barrymore, this movie picks up the story and gives it a unique twist, just like BrandyCinderella. They are also similar as both films have unique and intriguing costumes that fans love to talk about. The Drew Barrymores Cinderella dress is almost as iconic as Brandys, so Ever Afteris a great selection for those who love costumes.

2 Black is King (2020)

Most of these recommendations tell standard narrative stories,Black is kingstand out. However, given that Brandy’s Cinderella was an important story in terms of portrayal and having a diverse racial history centered on happiness and joy, Beyonc’s visual and musical album is a good next choice. Plus, it serves as a companion to live action Lion King movie, making it the perfect blend of a Disney classic with an updated twist.

1 Cinderella (1950)

While all of these recommendations are worth checking out, the option that many may choose first is the classic Disney animated version of the story. While some of the important messages from the Brandy movie may be missing, this is a well-known take on the tale, and it also contains songs that many people grew up knowing and loving. So if you are looking to watch more Cinderella stories this is a great choice.

