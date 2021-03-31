Bollywood-inspired maxi dresses to sail in summer 2021

Summer time means longer days in bright sunshine, which means we spend more time wearing our favorite summer staples. Even on days when the heat is scorching and bitter, our fashion sense should not falter. Step into the quintessential ma xi dress. Maxi dresses require a minimum of effort but retain the maximum on the style quotient in summer. Not just us, but Bollywood too is a fan of this summer trend. One can easily spot their favorite Bollywood celebrities in the city in stylish maxi dresses if not at the nearest beach. Don’t fear this trend this season and make the most of it by taking inspiration from some of your Bollywood fashionistas and giving the best of your summer.

7 Bollywood stars who bought the maxi dress this season

1. Sara Ali Khan

One-shoulder dresses are back in vogue thanks to Sara Ali Khan’s beach vacation look from the Maldives. Sara Ali Khan keeps her look perfect for a beachside dinner with minimal flip flops and her hairstyle suggesting that she just stepped out of the pool. Experiment with different colors and prints for summer or take the minimalist route like Sara Ali Khan’s for a casual dinner.

2. Disha Patani

Cottage Core is one of the hottest trends of this season and you shouldn’t miss to merge this trend with your maxi dress. Disha Patani has been this summer staple favorite and we bet after watching her you’d hop on this style wagon, too. Choose between pastel colors or delicate flowers to get your summer look and forget about the rest.

3. Vaani Kapoor

If you’re looking to play a summer mermaid with your maxi dresses, look no further than Vaani Kapoor’s shimmering style to turn up the heat this season. Vaani Kapoor’s no-cut strappy dress is a winner this summer for obvious reasons and whether you pair it up for your brunches or dinner parties, you can better believe that all eyes will be on you.

4. Alaya Furniturewala

A boho chic look is a statement in itself no matter the time of year. So why not channel this bohemian chic for summer in a print dress like Alaya Funiturewala that awakens our inner gypsy. Add silver jewelry and a pair of gladiator sandals to the look to create a sensational summer outfit that people will personally come to you and compliment you on.

5. Alia Bhatt

What is summer without loud, colorful prints that people might spot you from miles away? With a maxi print like Alia Bhatt’s summer is not too far away. Lay on the grass, adorn your hair with fresh flowers and a dress to kill – your summer look is sorted. Add more color with colorful jewelry and you are ready to have some fun in the sun.

6. Shilpa Shetty

Tie-dyeing may have popped up in the past, but it’s now that we’re seeing it in its prime. To give your maxi dresses a desi touch, take the Shilpa Shetty route with a shiny number. The tie-dye effect of the dress adds that unique ethnic touch without it looking too Indian for you to wear it on various occasions. She adds silver jewelry and you can also make your outfit stand out for the summer season.

7. Katrina Kaif

Nothing looks as spectacular as a red dress and no summer date should be incomplete without a red dress. This bold yet beautiful color is a statement in itself, so you’ll never need heavy makeup or dazzling jewelry if you don’t want it, especially if you’re Katrina Kaif. All that is there for this look is a solid color maxi dress and the confidence to take it off and you will charm your date just by being in the dress.

