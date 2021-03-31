Evanescence’s “healing” album | Entertainment

Amy Lee would have “gone mad” without having the Evanescence album to create this year.

The hitmaker ‘Bring Me To Life’ admitted that her latest album ‘The Bitter Truth’ was a process of “healing” for her after the death of her younger brother at the age of 24 following a battle against epilepsy, and in the midst of the madness of the world with the US presidential election and the COVID-19 pandemic.

And if it was “hard” for the 39-year-old singer to “go to these places” with the songs, it was also relieving.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz and other media, she said, “I’m not always that person, you know I go to the toughest, deepest, darkest places in my life all the time. heart.

“And you have to know that’s what it’s going to be and be ready for it and be hungry for it to happen.”

“So much has happened, there has been so much to say. And we were already on this path when the world turned around completely.

“It was hard to go to some of these places, but it healed for me, I don’t know what I would have done, I think I would have gone crazy last year if we hadn’t had this album to do. “

The ‘Wasted on You’ singer has learned over the years that Evanescence’s music is “bigger” than the band itself, and she is happy that she was able to be there for her fans by giving them some quality. music that can help them in what they are going to do. through in their own life and make them “feel good”.

She continued, “And I’ve learned over and over in my life, the lesson you know is not what happens to you, it’s what you do with it. It’s how you take it. what you received and what you are turning into.

“And I don’t always wake up, motivated, ready to face the world. But you know, when you can get over what it is, take the experience that has happened to you and turn it into something good, and transform it. in something that might actually feel good for someone else, there is life in the sense that there is healing.

“And I just discovered in my career and my journey with this band, that our music is a very special place, not just for us, but for other people, people that I don’t know personally.

“And these stories and experiences and parts of people’s lives that our music has been there for them … it’s all part of this bigger story that I feel like a part of.

“So that makes things even better. It just makes them bigger. It just makes them more valuable. And I’m just so grateful to have our fans after all this time.”

“The Bitter Truth” is now available.