Entertainment
Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: 5 Bollywood Divas Who Took Tie Dye Fashion to the Next Level
Add a funky touch to your casual wear with the ongoing tie-dye trend, just like our leading Bollywood women have done.
The tie-dye craze has been around for a while now and it looks like it’s here to stay! It adds a trendy vibe to your athleisure clothes and makes you stand out. These Bollywood divas have glamorously incorporated this trend into their casual outfits and how! Tie-dye prints have become a favorite among young actresses, and it has managed to create a real storm. Here are some of our favorite tie-dye looks this season!
Katrina Kaif was seen wearing this blue tie-dye open-front sweater in her recent Instagram post. The sweater has an elegant minimalism which further enhances its charm and offers a rich and elegant look. The front was loosely held with oversized safety pins which in turn added uniqueness to the outfit. She paired the sweater with relaxed blue jeans which amplified the outfit.
Alia Bhatt looked like a dream come true in this oversized tie-dye tee. She paired the t-shirt with cute denim shorts and effortlessly pulled off the casual look. To add a finishing touch, Alia accessorized small golden hoops that complemented the whole outfit perfectly. Much like her legend, Alia always looked fruity!
Our new favorite youth icon, Tara Sutaria, has jumped on this trend with the greatest grace. She was seen wearing an oversized tie-dye t-shirt and shorts. Even though the outfit was extremely casual, Tara gave it a gorgeous and rich look by pairing it with black sneakers and a black handbag.
Sizzling mum, Shilpa Shetty looked absolutely radiant as she stepped out in an airy tie-dye jumpsuit. The jumpsuit was not only very fashionable, but also looked extremely comfortable, making it a perfect choice for the summer. She accessorized her summer outfit with an evil eye necklace, oversized sunglasses and sleek white flats.
Bubbly Kiara Advani was also spotted rocking the tie-dye look with a tracksuit. The candy colors of the tracksuit added some whimsy and fun to the outfit. The outfit looked extremely comfortable and airy. Kiara upgraded her look by teaming the tracksuit with pink metallic shoes and gold hoops.
Who wore the best tie-dye look?
For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion
Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday – Bollywood actresses who proved that orange is the new black
