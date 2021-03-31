Alejandro Hernandez: From Hamilton to Hollywood

Stealing the microphone at the end of his nursery school might not have seemed like a momentous occasion in the life of young Alejandro Hernandez at the time, but his father says that’s when he knew his son was going to keep doing great things.

Hernandez has continued from that time to appear as a star in a variety of network television shows in recent years, including Gotham, Blue Bloods, and now in his most recent role on New Amsterdam.

He plays nurse Casey on New Amsterdam every Tuesday at 10 p.m. on NBC. New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold as the main character, Dr. Max Goodwin. When Goodwin becomes the medical director of a New York hospital, he must take on the responsibilities that accompany the care of patients and their staff.

The show follows these different staff members and their different backgrounds while working in the hospital.

A new part of Hernandez’s life with his recurring role in New Amsterdam was that people recognized him in different places. He recalls his most surreal moment with a fan while on vacation in Paris with his girlfriend. A man from Brazil went to Hernandez and spoke about how he watches the show and how much he enjoys it.

Apart from this encounter he was recognized in places like a local Walgreens and in Hoboken with friends.

As with any job, there are difficult parts that come with a career as an actor. Being on the New York Plateau for 12 to 13 hours a day can drag on at times, but he says the other crew members are always there to cheer themselves up and keep a positive atmosphere.

Then, three years ago, he joined the cast of New Amsterdam. He describes his colleagues as being kind and genuine, being the best that he has worked with.

Because New Amsterdam is a medical drama, there are often nurses and consultants on set as well to help the actors portray things as faithfully as possible.

Hernandez says speaking with healthcare workers on the set helps him understand what those workers went through during the pandemic.

Not being able to save everyone is a big part of what these on the shelf medical consultants struggle with, along with long days and fatigue. Hernandez does his best to do them justice in his portrayal of Casey.

He finds acting goes deep into yourself and displays the parts needed for that specific character. You have to dig into yourself to find common ground with the character, Hernandez says.

* * *

Hernandez is the middle child of Roberto and Aida Hernandez. His older brother, Carlos, is 34 years old. Her younger brother, Roberto, is 26 years old.

Hernandez recalls his family moving from Trenton to Hamilton in 1993, he said it was like a new world. It was one of the few Hispanic families in the community.

Eventually, he made friends and adapted to the new environment. He says that growing up there was a sense of Hispanic and American culture inside the house.

It shaped who I am and the stories I wanted to tell, says Hernandez.

When he was younger, sport was a big part of his life. He grew up playing basketball and baseball at the YMCA Hamilton.

Graduated from Steinert High School in 2008, he went from the fields to the dance floor. His dream was to be part of an international ballet group and he enrolled at the Philadelphia University of the Arts to study dance.

But there came a time when he realized that dancing was not his future. He left the program, enrolled in Mercer County Community College, and turned to acting.

I liked dancing, but I knew I didn’t like it, he said.

After Mercer, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in theater from Montclair State University.

Her first real concert came shortly after graduating. He stayed at the Actors Theater in Louisville, Ky., Where he performed for an entire season of shows. The people he worked with ranged from Broadway to Los Angeles.

He says being in this environment has helped him show exactly what it means to be an actor.

After the season in Louisville, Hernandez signed with the HCKR agency in New York. The performance helped him pass audition after audition as he sought to forge a career in television.

Hernandez first appeared on television as a guest star in Gotham in 2016. Over the following years, he appeared in a number of other TV shows including Madam Secretary, Elementary, Blue Bloods and Law and order: Special unit for victims.

Then in 2018, he played recurring roles on two shows: as a detective for seven episodes of the CBS crime drama Instinct, and as nurse Casey Acosta in New Amsterdam. He first appeared on New Amsterdam in the third episode of Season 1, and has now appeared in 34 episodes and all three seasons.

Everyone is extremely sympathetic, whether they’re interacting with the cast or the crew, Hernandez says of life on the show.

* * *

Since he was younger, Hernandez has understood the value of helping in his community. says Roberto, who is director of El Centro. For over 20 years, El Centro has been a major resource providing services to the Spanish speaking community in and around Trenton.

Roberto talks about his son’s contribution over the years, making food deliveries and helping people fill out forms that are difficult for them to understand.

Roberto says that when Alejandro was younger he always wanted to give money to everyone he saw homeless. To this day, he still does little acts of kindness like that.

Hernandez has also been involved with Special Olympics for many years. The organization has held a special place in her heart since her brother Roberto was diagnosed with autism.

From the time Hernandez was in high school, he helped his younger brothers’ school everywhere, from assembling sets for plays, attending and helping with swimming practices. He was a great son and a great role model.

When he comes home, Aida loves to cook her favorite meals, like rice and beans. Roberto says he tries to hang out with his brothers by watching a movie or just hanging out at their house.

Even with his successful acting career so far, he continues to be himself. He comes home and he’s just Alex. I’m going to tell him, Your socks are on the floor, go pick them up, said Roberto laughing.

It’s a bit surreal when I see it on TV. He’s my son, he said.