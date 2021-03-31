List of bestsellers Sunday April 4





Best sales SoCal Hardcover fiction 1. Klara and the sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $ 28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of an artificial child friend. 2. The midnight library by Matt Haig (Viking: $ 26) A reader in an endless library is torn between versions of the life she leads and the life she could lead. 3. The entrants by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $ 27) In 1980s Paris, two Vietnamese refugees struggle to assimilate, in a sequel to The Sympathizer. 4. The invisible life of Addie LaRue by VE Schwab (Tor: $ 27) In 1714 in France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. 5. Half gone by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $ 27) Identical twin sisters flee their tiny southern black community and live very different lives. 6. The four winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martins: $ 29) A woman must choose to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl. 7. The consequences of fear by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper: $ 28) A Maisie Dobbs murder mystery set in 1941 in London. 8. Hamnet by Maggie OFarrell (Knopf: $ 27) An Elizabethan story of 16th century love and heartbreak in Stratford-Upon-Avon. 9. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $ 27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious house in the Mexican countryside to save her newly married cousin. 10. The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner (Park Row: $ 28) In 18th century London, a woman working as an apothecary helps women in abusive relationships. Related documentary 1. The code breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $ 35) An exploration of how Nobel Laureate Jennifer Doudna helped start the gene editing revolution. 2. Let me tell you what I mean by Joan Didion (Knopf: $ 23) A collection of 12 essays from 1968 to 2000. 3. The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $ 23) A Modern Fable explores the universal lessons of life through four archetypes. 4. Twilight, night, dawn by Anne Lamott (Riverhead: $ 20) A plan to bring joy and hope back to our lives. 5. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $ 32) The hidden caste system of the Americas influences the lives of Americans. 6. Swimming in a pond in the rain by George Saunders (Random House: $ 28) A master class for writers that uses Russian short stories. 7. How to avoid a climate catastrophe by Bill Gates (Knopf: $ 27) The philanthropist offers his take on global warming. 8. Notes from the bathroom line by Amy Solomon (Harper: $ 30) A collection of essays, satires, short stories and other humorous works by over 150 female actresses. 9. The sum of us by Heather McGhee (One World: $ 28) A review of the negative impact of racism on the American economy. 10. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $ 28) New search returns stunning results. Paperback fiction 1. The song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $ 17) 2. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $ 17) 3. The sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $ 17) 4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $ 17) 5. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $ 16) 6. Later by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime: $ 15) 7. Breasts and eggs by Mieko Kawakami (Europe: $ 17) 8. A little life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $ 18) 9. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $ 17) 10. Deacon King Kong by James McBride (Riverhead: $ 17) Pocket structures 1. The body keeps the score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $ 19) 2. Sweetgrass braiding by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $ 18) 3. The four chords by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $ 13) 4. Minor feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $ 18) 5. The castle at sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $ 17) 6. The reader Fran Lebowitz by Fran Lebowitz (Vintage: $ 17) 7. Become by Michelle Obama (Crown: $ 19) 8. All about love by bell hooks (Morrow: $ 16) 9. My grandmother’s hands by Resmaa Menakem (Central Recovery: 18) 10. Love and rage by Lama Rod Owens (North Atlantic: $ 18)







